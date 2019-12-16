How to get a custom YouTube URL for your channel, if your account meets the requirements

caption You may be able to get a custom YouTube URL for your channel, if you’re eligible. source Shutterstock

You can get a custom YouTube URL for your channel to make it easier for followers to find your videos.

To get a custom YouTube URL, your account must meet certain criteria, and you’ll only be able to change your channel’s URL within specific parameters.

Here’s what you need to know to get a custom YouTube URL for your own channel.

It’s possible to customize your YouTube channel’s URL to make it easier for viewers to get to your page quickly.

Custom URLs are subject to availability (it may already be in use), but can be created based on your display name, YouTube username, or the name of a linked website.

For an account to be eligible for a custom URL, it must have 100 or more subscribers, be at least 30 days old, and have both uploaded channel art and a photo for your channel icon.

Once you create a custom URL, you won’t be able to edit it. Instead, you’ll have to delete the existing URL and create a new one.

Here’s how to create a custom URL for your channel.

How to get a custom YouTube URL

1. Log into your YouTube account.

2. Go to “Advanced Account Settings” by clicking on your profile picture in the top right corner, selecting “Settings,” and then selecting “Advanced Settings” on the menu on the left.

caption Click on Advanced Settings. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. Under Channel Settings, click on the “You’re eligible for a custom URL” link. Note that this link will only appear if you are eligible for a custom URL, as described above.

4. The “Get custom URL box” will show the custom URLs that you’ve been approved to use. Note that you can’t change the part in the grey box, but you’re able to change the rest to make the link unique to you.

5. Make sure you understand the terms as outlined in the “Custom URL Terms of Use” section, and then click “Change URL.”

6. Ensure that you’ve typed the URL in correctly, and then hit “Confirm choice.”

7. Users will now be directed to your channel homepage by typing in the URL – for example, “youtube.com/customaddress.”

caption You might want to customize your YouTube URL to your name, or a variation of it. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

