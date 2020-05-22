How to get a refund on Google Play for past purchases

caption You can request a refund for items purchased in the Google Play app. source Shutterstock

You can get a refund on Google Play for certain purchases on the service.

Depending on what you got, from an app to a movie to music, one or more of the approaches should help you get your money back if you’re not happy with your purchase.

Google Play refunds hit at different times depending on the payment method used, with some refunds coming in a single day, while others can take up to a month.

You may get an automatic refund if you uninstall a paid app shortly after you paid for it, so if you quickly regret an app purchase, get rid of it ASAP.

So is that new Jessica Simpson memoir you bought not quite working out for you? Or is “Playmobil the Movie” turning out to be not exactly a cinematic masterpiece?

If you bought these or any of the other vast range of products available on Google Play, there’s good news – you can get a refund in most cases.

The way you go about getting that Google Play refund differs based on what you bought, but in all cases, time is of the essence. The sooner you request a refund, the easier it is to get.

To request a refund for a purchase like a book, movie, or other product sold directly by Google Play, follow these steps.

How to get a refund on Google Play

1. Go to your account page on play.google.com/store/account using your Mac or PC.

2. Click “Account” in the left hand column.

caption You can follow the same basic steps on mobile using the Google Play app — just tap the three lines at the top-left on Android to get a menu with a link to your account. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Then, click “Order history” at the top of the page. 4. Find the item you wish to be refunded and click on it, then select the “Request a refund” option.

5. Fill out and submit the form that populates, then you will have to wait (up to four days) as your refund is considered and, in most cases, granted.

caption You can search through your past orders by category to narrow your search. source Steven John/Business Insider

For an app created by a third party developer, which most are, you will likely need to contact the app developer directly to request a refund if you are outside the usual 48-hour grace period.

To contact an app developer for a refund, go to the Google Play store and find the app you purchased (or within which you made a purchase) and click on it, then scroll down to the “Additional Information” section.

There you will find contact info you can use to request the refund. You should keep your message brief, polite, and direct.

