Shake Shack is giving away free burgers this week. Here’s how to get one.

caption Shake Shack’s Shack Burger. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Shake Shack is giving away free burgers this week of December 26th through January 2.

It’s buy-one-get-one-free, and all customers need to do is buy a Shack Burger using the restaurant’s app with code ‘THANKYOU18’ to get an extra burger for nothing.

The chain is expanding rapidly throughout the US and internationally.

Shack Shake is putting its money where its customers’ mouths are.

The chain announced on Wednesday through a year-end email to customers a new promotion for free Shack Burgers if customers follow a few steps. A Shake Shack spokesperson confirmed the offer to Business Insider.

The promotion is buy-one-get-one-free, requiring that customers purchase a Shack Burger using the restaurant’s order ahead app. Entering the code ‘THANKYOU18’ triggers the promotion, letting customers get an extra burger for nothing.

The promotion is only good for one use, and is only available for a week starting December 26 and ending January 2. Orders must be more than $10 to redeem. The offer is available nationwide, but is not redeemable at airports, ballparks, or stadiums.

The promotion is being offered as a “thank you from our team” the burger chain wrote in an end-of-year wrap-up email written by CEO Randy Garutti and sent to customers on Wednesday.

“In 2018, we expanded across the globe, we connected with our guests, we supported causes we believe in, and we learned – a lot!” Garutti wrote. “What better way to celebrate an incredible year than over a burger with friends?”

Shack Shack did indeed have a busy year, opening 50 new restaurants with 11 of them in cities the chain had no presence in before. There are now 200 Shack Shacks worldwide.