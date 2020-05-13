How to get a TikTok Pro account to enhance your account using analytics

caption It’s easy to get a TikTok Pro account to receive analytics on your account’s activities. source XanderSt/Shutterstock

You can easily get a TikTok Pro account for free if you want to receive analytics on your account’s activity to better promote your account on the platform.

TikTok is a popular social media app that allows users to combine visual and audio elements in short form videos.

If you’ve spent any time on social media in the last year or so, you’ve almost certainly heard of TikTok. TikTok is an app that lets users pair short videos with audio clips to create fun and unique viewing experiences. Last summer also saw the launch of TikTok Pro, a new feature that has changed the culture of TikTok.

TikTok Pro is a feature that allows you to view certain analytics for your TikTok videos, such as the dates and times in which your videos are most frequently viewed or engaged with by other TikTok users. TikTok Pro is useful for those who are trying to build a following on TikTok, as its data offers insight into how to best tailor one’s TikTok activity to best promote their account. TikTok Pro is currently free for all TikTok users.

If you’re interested in building your own following on the platform, here’s how to get a TikTok Pro account.

How to get a TikTok Pro account

1. After logging in to your TikTok account, tap on the “Me” icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

caption Tap on the “Me” icon. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Tap on the three verticle dots located in the upper right corner of the screen.

caption Tap on the three verticle dots. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Tap on “Manage my account.”

caption Tap on “Manage my account.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Tap on “Switch to Pro Account.”

caption Tap on “Switch to Pro Account.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Tap “Continue.”

caption Tap “Continue.” source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

6. Tap “Continue.”

caption Tap “Continue” to confirm. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

7. Tap on a category that best applies to your personal TikTok account, and then tap “Next.”

caption Choose your account category. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

8. Tap on the gender designation that best applies to you, and then tap “Done.”

caption Pick the gender that applies to you. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

9. The “Analytics” section should now appear on your Privacy and Settings menu. Tap “Analytics” to view your TikTok Pro analytics.

caption Now you can view your analytics. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

