How to get to the App Store on your Apple TV device, if it has one

- To get to the App Store on your Apple TV, look in the top menu bar.
- The App Store is standard on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, but is not available on the Apple TV version 3 or earlier.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Apple App Store has a vast variety of apps available for download on your Apple TV.
However, the App Store is only available on the Apple TV 4K or HD models. The Apple TV version 3 and earlier are limited to pre-installed apps.
Here’s how to access the app store on your Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple TV 4K (From $179.99 at Best Buy)
Apple TV HD (From $149.99 at Best Buy)
How to get to the App Store on an Apple TV
On Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, the App store should appear in its standard position on the top bar of the home screen. It is a blue rectangle with three white lines in the shape of an “A.”
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
The App store can be moved by holding the Selection button on your remote while hovering over the App Store icon. The app will begin to vibrate, allowing you to move it to wherever you wish on your Home screen.
When the App store icon is vibrating, hitting the play/pause button on your remote will also allow you to move it to the Utilities folder.
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
If your App store is not in the top toolbar, it may have been inadvertently moved. You can find it by searching through the apps on your Home screen.
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to turn off subtitles on your Apple TV or edit their appearance
-
How to reset an Apple TV remote that’s not working correctly, in 3 different ways
-
How to turn off your Apple TV by putting it into Sleep Mode, in 3 different ways
-
How to manually update your Apple TV, or set it to update automatically in the background
-
How to charge your Apple TV remote, or change its battery if you have an older model