How to get Apple Arcade on your iPhone, and gain access to a wide selection of new games

You can get Apple Arcade on your iPhone simply by signing up for it through the App Store.

The Apple Arcade has its own specific section in your iPhone’s App Store, where you can download and play more than 100 games for $4.99 a month.

There’s also a one-month free trial you can sign up for, also through your iPhone’s App Store.

Mobile gaming has been around for years, but Apple Arcade is a relatively new service that aims to elevate mobile gaming to a whole new level.

Apple Arcade, accessible via your iPhone’s App Store just like any other game or app, gives subscribers unlimited access to more than 100 of the most innovative and beautifully designed games out there today.

If you want to get Apple Arcade on your iPhone, doing so is simple, and it won’t cost you anything upfront since Apple offers all App Store users a free one-month trial. After that trial is over, you’ll be charged a monthly subscription fee of $4.99 per month.

Here’s how to get started.

How to get Apple Arcade on your iPhone

1. From your iPhone’s homescreen, tap the App Store icon to open it.

2. On the menu bar running along the bottom of your screen, tap “Arcade.”

3. As Apple Arcade offers one month free to all users, tap “Try It Free” on the Arcade home screen.

caption You have to take the free trial before you start paying for Apple Arcade. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. When prompted, either enter your Apple ID information, or confirm your identity using Touch or Face ID.

caption Confirm that you want to sign up for Apple Arcade. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

5. On the welcome screen, you can either invite up to five family members to share your account free of charge, or simply tap “Start Playing.” Assuming you’re going to be playing solo, follow the latter step for now.

6. On the Arcade home screen, you can scroll through to see available games. Then, download them as you would any App Store app by tapping “Get” next to the game in question. After it’s downloaded, you’ll be able to play it by opening it via the icon on your iPhone’s homescreen.

