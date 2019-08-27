How to get an Apple Card by applying for it on your iPhone

caption You can get an Apple Card by applying through the Wallet app on your iPhone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you’re looking to get an Apple Card, you’ll have to meet a number of requirements to qualify, but the application process is relatively simple.

You have to be at least 18 years old, own an iPhone that’s compatible with Apple Pay and has the latest iOS, and be signed into iCloud so you can use two-factor authentication with your Apple ID.

You’ll also need to have a state-issued ID or driver’s license, go through a credit check, and provide personal information including annual income and the last four digits of your social security number.

Once you’re ready to apply, you can do so through the Wallet app on your iPhone.

If you meet all of the requirements to get an Apple Card, you should receive an offer after your application is approved – you must then accept the offer within 30 days and the card will be added to your Wallet app, after which you can request a physical card.

If you’ve reviewed the terms and fees associated with the Apple Card and are interested in getting it, there are a few things you’ll need to check out first to make sure you’re eligible.

For example, to qualify you have to be at least 18 years old, own an iPhone that’s compatible with Apple Pay and has the latest iOS, and be signed into iCloud so you can use two-factor authentication with your Apple ID. You’ll also need to be able to verify your identification with either a state-issued ID or driver’s licence.

And, just in case you still have a credit freeze on your report due to recent data breaches or any other reason, you’ll have to temporarily lift the freeze before you can apply. Otherwise Apple won’t be able to do a credit check and you won’t be able to qualify for the credit card.

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary documents and are ready to apply, here’s what you’ll need to do to get the Apple Card:

How to get an Apple Card

1. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.

2. Tap the “Add” button (that’s the plus sign located in the top-right corner of the screen).

caption Tap the plus sign on your Wallet app to apply for an Apple Card. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select Apple Card and tap “Continue.”

4. Fill out your personal information, including things like: name, address, date of birth, phone number, the last four digits of your social security number, and annual income.

5. Tap “Agree and Accept” for the terms and conditions.

6. Accept the offer within the 30-day time limit – once you accept, it will automatically be added to your Wallet app (to decline, simply tap “No Thanks”).

You may be asked for additional information during the process. For example, you may be asked to provide your full social security number or a scan of your ID, or Apple may require more information about your finances to qualify for the Apple Card.

Once you have the Apple Card added to your Wallet app, you can add it to your other devices, including an Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac computer. You will also be able to request to order the physical titanium Apple Card.

