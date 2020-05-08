How to get Audible on your Google Home device in 2 ways

caption You can pair your Google Home device with your phone or computer using Bluetooth to listen to your favorite Audible audiobooks. source David Ferencik/Shutterstock

You can’t get Audible on a Google Home device natively, but there are two workarounds for playing titles from the audiobook app on your smart speaker.

You can get Audible on your Google Home speaker by pairing it with your phone through Bluetooth or casting your Audible app from your Android phone.

Make sure all your devices are on the same network when you are pairing your mobile device to your Google Home speaker.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Audible brings you the latest titles and popular podcasts, ensuring you have hands-free access to your favorite stories and storytellers while you work out, run errands, or put the kids to bed. While Audible lets you listen on your laptop or phone, you can also connect it with Google’s smart speaker and home assistant.

Because the Amazon-owned Audible doesn’t have an app for Google Home, you’ll need to either pair your Audible app with the speaker using Bluetooth, or, if you have an Android phone, you can cast your audiobooks through the Google Home app.

Before you do either, make sure your Google Home speaker and smartphone are connected to the same network. You’ll also want to make sure the “Microphone” permission on your Android phone is turned on in your Google Play app. You can do this by opening the app, opening the “Permissions” menu and toggling the “Microphone” option on.

Here are two ways you can listen to Audible on your Google Home device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get Audible on a Google Home using Bluetooth pairing

1. Open the Google Home app on your mobile device.

2. From the home screen, select the device you want to listen on.

caption Select your device. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap the Settings icon.

caption Tap Settings. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Scroll down and tap “Paired Bluetooth Devices.”

caption Tap “Paired Bluetooth devices.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Tap “Enable Pairing Mode” to turn on Bluetooth connectivity for your device.

caption Tap “Enable Pairing Mode.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Open your phone’s Settings app.

7. Tap Bluetooth.

caption Open the Bluetooth menu. source Abbey White/Business Insider

8. Toggle Bluetooth on.

caption Tap Bluetooth to enable it. source Abbey White/Business Insider

9. Select your Google Home Device from the list of My Devices and wait for your speaker to make a dinging sound confirming that it’s paired.

caption Select your device. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to cast Audible to your Google Home speaker from your Android device

1. Open the Google Home app.

2. Tap the device you want to cast your screen to.

3. Select “Cast my screen.”

caption You can find this button in the bottom left of the app screen. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. Open the Audible app.

5. Tap the app Menu button.

caption The Menu is represented by a “hamburger” of verticle lines in the top right of the app. source Abbey White/Business Insider

6. Select Library.

caption Your Library holds your entire history of Audible audiobook purchases. source Abbey White/Business Insider

7. Choose one of your titles and tap it to begin casting the audiobook to your Google Home device.

8. When you’re done listening, go back to the Google Home app and press Stop Mirroring.

caption This will stop your Android from casting to your Google Home speaker. source Abbey White/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: