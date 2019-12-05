How to get dark mode on Instagram for an iPhone using iOS 13

By
Melanie Weir, Business Insider US
-
You'll get dark mode on Instagram for your iPhone when you update your software to iOS 13.

Dark mode is a helpful feature that has just been added to some apps and phone softwares.

Turning on dark mode changes an app’s background to a darker color – usually black instead of white – to make it easier on your eyes. Dark mode was one of the most anticipated features of iOS 13, and it has even been found to save battery on some iPhone models.

Instagram has also rolled out dark mode for iOS 13 and Android 10. When activated, it changes the backdrop of the app (behind the photos) to black, and all the text to white.

Even if you’re not having issues with your eyes or battery life, you may want to consider turning it on – it looks pretty sleek. It only works for the most updated phone softwares though, so make sure you’ve downloaded that first.

You should also have the most recent version of the Instagram mobile app. However, it’s not possible to only put Instagram in dark mode – you’ll have to enable it for your entire phone.

Here’s how to get dark mode on Instagram for an iPhone running iOS 13.

How to get dark mode on Instagram for your iPhone

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap Display & Brightness, the third option on the third list of items.

Tap Display & Brightness.

3. Under “Appearance,” you will see two options: Light and Dark. Tap Dark.

Select Dark.

4. Launch Instagram. Your app should now be in dark mode.

Dark mode changes the backdrop of Instagram (behind the photos) to black, and all the text to white.

