How to get dark mode on Instagram for an iPhone using iOS 13

caption You’ll get dark mode on Instagram for your iPhone when you update your software to iOS 13. source Shutterstock

You can get dark mode on Instagram for your iPhone by updating to iOS 13.

You should also make sure your Instagram app is fully updated. Then, you can simply turn on dark mode in your iPhone’s Settings app, and Instagram will turn dark.

It’s not possible to only put Instagram on dark mode – you will have to enable the feature for your entire iPhone, which is new to iOS 13.

Dark mode is a helpful feature that has just been added to some apps and phone softwares.

Turning on dark mode changes an app’s background to a darker color – usually black instead of white – to make it easier on your eyes. Dark mode was one of the most anticipated features of iOS 13, and it has even been found to save battery on some iPhone models.

Instagram has also rolled out dark mode for iOS 13 and Android 10. When activated, it changes the backdrop of the app (behind the photos) to black, and all the text to white.

Even if you’re not having issues with your eyes or battery life, you may want to consider turning it on – it looks pretty sleek. It only works for the most updated phone softwares though, so make sure you’ve downloaded that first.

You should also have the most recent version of the Instagram mobile app. However, it’s not possible to only put Instagram in dark mode – you’ll have to enable it for your entire phone.

Here’s how to get dark mode on Instagram for an iPhone running iOS 13.

How to get dark mode on Instagram for your iPhone

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and tap Display & Brightness, the third option on the third list of items.

caption Tap Display & Brightness. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Under “Appearance,” you will see two options: Light and Dark. Tap Dark.

caption Select Dark. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Launch Instagram. Your app should now be in dark mode.

caption Dark mode changes the backdrop of Instagram (behind the photos) to black, and all the text to white. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

