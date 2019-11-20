How to get Disney Plus on your Apple TV, by subscribing to the streaming service and downloading the app

caption You can get Disney Plus on recent Apple TVs by subscribing on the website and downloading the app. source Shutterstock

It’s possible to get Disney Plus on your Apple TV, as long as it’s a fourth generation Apple TV or later.

You’ll need a Disney Plus subscription in order to use the app, which you can get on the Disney website for $6.99 per month, or start a seven-day free trial.

From “The Mandalorian” to the original “Alice in Wonderland,” Disney Plus has something for fans of all ages, and you can watch it on your Apple TV.

To stream Disney Plus via Apple TV, however, your Apple TV device will need to be fourth generation or later.

You’ll also need to sign up for a subscription via the Disney Plus website, which will run you $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year (you can also get a 7-day free trial).

It’s possible to sign up via the App Store and pay with your iTunes account by following the on-screen prompts after downloading the Disney Plus app. But signing up for your account on the website before will mean you can start streaming much more quickly.

Once you’ve signed up for a subscription, here’s how to get Disney Plus on your Apple TV.

How to get Disney Plus on an Apple TV

1. On your Apple TV’s home screen, navigate to the App Store, which is only available on Apple TVs that are fourth generation or later.

2. In the search box provided, look for “Disney Plus” and when the app is found, click “Get” to begin downloading.

3. Once downloaded, return to your Apple TV’s home screen and scroll to the Disney Plus app icon, clicking to open.

caption Find Disney Plus on your Apple TV after you download it. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Enter your user name and password you created when signing up for your Disney Plus account on the website to log in on your Apple TV.

5. Search for the show or movie you wish to watch and begin streaming.

If you get the free trial and forget to cancel your subscription before it ends, you’ll be charged the $6.99 fee and will continue to be charged every month until you cancel it.

