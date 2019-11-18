How to get Disney Plus on your Roku device, and watch Disney’s new streaming service with a free 7-day trial

caption It’s easy to get Disney Plus on most Roku players to access the new streaming service. source Chesnot/Getty Images

Disney Plus, the new video streaming service from Disney, is available on a number of devices, including many smart TVs, Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, and Roku.

When you subscribe to Disney Plus, you get access to a huge library of legacy Disney content (both television and film) and modern franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. There’s also original content like the new Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Disney Plus on Roku.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get Disney Plus on your Roku player

You can easily add the Disney Plus channel on any compatible Roku player (see the section below for details on which Roku models are compatible with the service).

1. Using your Roku remote, press the Home button.

2. Scroll to “Streaming Channels” and then press “OK.”

caption Install the Disney Plus channel app from the Streaming Channels menu. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Scroll to “Search Channels” and press “OK.”

4. Type “Disney.” When you see Disney Plus appear in the list on the right, select it.

caption Disney Plus should appear at the top of the list as soon as you type “D.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Select “Add channel.” If required, enter your Roku PIN to install it.

caption Add the channel to your Roku, then you can subscribe. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Press the Home button. Find Disney Plus in your channel list and start the channel.

7. Follow the directions to sign up for your free trial. You’ll need to enter your email address and agree to the terms of the subscription.

8. The last step will be to enter your Roku PIN to activate your free trial. At the end of the trial, you’ll automatically be billed $6.99 per month for the service.

caption You’ll need to agree to the subscription by entering your Roku PIN. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can get Disney Plus on most Roku devices, but not all of them

Specifically, you can get Disney Plus on all Roku TVs, Roku Streaming Stick, 4K Roku Streaming Stick+, 4K Roku Ultra LT, 4K Roku Ultra, Roku Premiere and Premiere +, Roku Express and Express+, and most numbered Roku devices (like the Roku 1, Roku 2, and so on).

As long as you have a newer Roku with updated software, you should be able to get Disney Plus.

Here are the only Roku devices that are not able to play Disney Plus:

Roku Streaming Stick models 3400X and 3420X

Roku LT model 2400X and 2450X

Roku 2 HD models 3000X and 3050X

Roku 2 XS model 3100X

Roku HD model 2500X

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: