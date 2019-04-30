You can now get snacks from Disney World sent straight to your door every month

caption Depending on which box you purchase, you can receive up to 15 Disney World snacks from Boxney. source Boxney and Harshlight/Flickr/Attribution License

Boxney is a subscription service that delivers snacks from Disney World straight to your home.

There are three different boxes to choose from, which range in price from $30 to $110 per month.You can also purchase a single, one-time box.

Though the contents of each box are a surprise, you can usually find popcorn, Mickey-shaped rice krispies, candy from Goofy’s Candy Co, and cookies inside.

Boxes can be shipped throughout the US, as well as to some international locations.

Aside from the magical rides and parades that Disney World is known for, the Orlando theme park is also highly regarded for its selection of snacks and candy. But, unfortunately for fans, signature Disney food can only be purchased within the parks.

However, there is one way to get a taste of Disney without traveling to Florida. Boxney is a subscription service that delivers snacks from Disney World straight to your door each month – even if you live far from the parks. Each product is hand-selected by Boxney staff members, who shop at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

The company currently offers three different boxes, which customers can subscribe to receive monthly. You can also purchase a single box if you prefer not to commit to a monthly expense.

caption Mickey rice krispies are a popular snack that can only be purchased at Disney parks. source HarshLight/Flickr/Attribution License

The most basic option from Boxney is the $30 Goodie Box Mini

It comes with three to four treats from Disney World, which differ each month. Past Goodie Box Minis have included snacks like popcorn, lollipops, cookies, and sour candy from Goofy’s Candy Company, so you can expect to receive similar treats.

This box, as well as every other one from Boxney, can be shipped to addresses within the US. The company also ships to limited international addresses, so long as you pay for extra shipping.

caption It’s a surprise as to what snacks you’ll get in your box. source Boxney

The $60 Goodie Box Original will get you a few more treats

The box contains four to seven snacks, which is the perfect amount to share with family or friends.

caption You’ll get the largest variety of snacks by choosing the brand’s premium box. source Boxney

The largest option available from Boxney is the $110 Goodie Box Premium

This option is filled with 10 to 15 items, ranging from character-shaped cookies to flavored popcorn. Like the other boxes, you can subscribe to receive this box monthly, or purchase it once.

source Boxney

Occasionally, Boxney offers limited-edition boxes

At the time of this post, the company is offering a Gluten-Free Goodie Box, which includes four to six Disney snacks that are made without gluten.

But, according to the brand’s website, other limited offers can be found throughout the year. For example, Boxney sometimes offers boxes that contain food from Disney parks around the world. And during different months, Boxney also sells boxes with seasonal treats, such as Christmas or Halloween candy.

The Boxney box comes with Disney souvenirs as well

Inside every package, Boxney includes Disney maps, brochures, and sometimes pins. The additional items help to provide customers with the full Disney experience, despite never leaving home.

To learn more about Boxney, visit the brand’s website.