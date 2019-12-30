How to get email notifications on an iPhone from a specific email account or recipient

caption You can change your iPhone settings to receive notifications from a specific email account. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

You can get email notifications on your iPhone for a specific email account on your phone.

Also, you can adjust your iPhone settings to receive email notifications from specific recipients.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thanks to the iOS 12 update, iPhone users have two ways to get push notifications for your relevant emails.

Users can adjust their mobile settings to receive email notifications from a specific contact or allow all emails from a particular email account to constantly push notifications to their phones, both urgent and non-urgent emails.

Here’s how you can customize your email notifications on your iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to get email notifications on an iPhone for a specific email account

1. Click on the “Settings” application.

2. Scroll down to your settings and tap on “Mail” then “Notifications.”

3. Once you are on the new page settings, choose the email account(s) you want to activate notifications on.

caption Tap on the email account(s) you want to enable push notifications for source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Make sure “Allow Notifications” is enabled, then click into each email account to select an Alert type: You can choose to have notification alerts to appear on your Lock Screen, Notification Center, or through notification Banners.

caption You can choose the way you receive email notifications. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to get email notifications on an iPhone for specific contacts via Mail VIPs

1. Unlock your iPhone and tap on the “Mail” app to launch the application.

2. Click on the “VIP” email.

3. Select “Add VIP” and choose which contacts in your iPhone you want to add to VIP Mails.

caption Select which contact(s) you wish to add to Mail VIPs. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Tap “VIP Alerts” and turn on “Allow Notifications.” You can adjust the alert setting according to your own preferences.

caption Tap “VIP Alerts” to change your alerts settings. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: