7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees every day for a year to 5 people — here’s how to win

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is giving away its signature treat every day for an entire year in its latest sweepstakes.

The company is offering one free Slurpee per day for a year to five people who guess the flavors in 7-Eleven’s new “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu”-inspired “Mystery Slurpee.” You don’t even have to guess correctly to be in with a chance to win.

The new Mystery Slurpee got sucked through our portal into Ryme City and Mr. Mime used his psychic abilities to decode the three mystery flavors. So, if you speak Mime or can guess what they are, you could win free Slurpees for a year. See Rules here: https://t.co/tuOajlTBy8 pic.twitter.com/kAu1q3e6zt — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) April 11, 2019

According to the official rules of the sweepstakes, Slurpee lovers will have to log on to Instagram and follow 7-Eleven’s Slurpee account in order to participate. They’ll also need to post a photo, video, or gif with their best guess as to the three flavors in the “Mystery Slurpee” and add #MysterySlurpee and #Sweepstakes in the caption.

Here’s what the “Mystery Slurpee” looks like.

The contest runs until 11:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 21. Winners will be selected at random and notified the following week.