Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches — here’s how to get one

caption Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches. source Facebook/Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to celebrate the launch of its new delivery service.

To get the free-food offer, customers must order Chick-fil-A for delivery between now and November 20 using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

Qualifying orders must be placed after 10:30 a.m. and total at least $5.

Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to celebrate the launch of its new delivery service, which is rolling out on Tuesday.

To access the free-food offer, customers must order Chick-fil-A for delivery before November 20 through the DoorDash app or website and use the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

Qualifying orders must be placed after 10:30 a.m. and total at least $5.

But there’s a small catch: The delivery service – and the free-food offer – will be available only to customers within a 10-minute drive of a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

This is meant to “maintain both DoorDash’s commitment to high-quality service and Chick-fil-A’s food quality,” the companies said in a news release.