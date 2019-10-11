How to get free games on your Xbox One through Xbox Live and Game Pass

caption To get free games on your Xbox One, you’ll need a subscription. source Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

You can get free games on your Xbox One with a Xbox Live Gold subscription, and even more games with Game Pass.

Some Xbox games are free to download, but you’ll need to pay a monthly fee to keep playing them.

Video games can be expensive, especially if you’re on a budget. Fortunately, systems like the Xbox One offer a slew of great games that can be enjoyed for free.

You won’t be able to download these right away, however. To get any free games on your Xbox One, you’ll need to have a Xbox Live Gold subscription, which costs $59.99 for a year, or $9.99 for a single month.

If you want even more games, you’ll need to sign up for Xbox Game Pass, which offers you more than 100 different games to play for an extra $9.99 a month.

You don’t need to have both subscriptions, but you can sign up for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for a discounted $14.99 per month.

How to get free games on Xbox One with Xbox Live Gold

1. In order to be able to download free games, you must first log into your Xbox Live account using your Xbox One.

2. After you’ve logged in, navigate to the “Store” tab on the upper-right side of the screen. Press A, or just press Down using the left stick.

3. Scroll through the list until you reach a button that says “Browse games.” Press A.

4. Scroll through until you find a section called “Top free games.” Just above this section, on the right side of the screen, there should be a button that says “Show all.” Select “Show all” and press A. This will show you all of the free games available instead of just a small selection.

caption There are many ways to find free games in the Store, but the method mentioned here is a concrete way to view all the games available for free at a given time. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Select the game you want to download and press A.

6. On the next screen, a trailer for the game might start playing automatically. Navigate downward and select a button labeled “Get,” then press A. Your new game should begin downloading automatically.

Once it downloads, you’ll be good to go.

How to get free games on Xbox One through Game Pass

Game Pass is a service that offers even more free games for you to download. New games are released on Game Pass throughout the year, so check back often.

1. Log into your Xbox Live account. You don’t need Xbox Live Gold.

2. Navigate to the “Store” tab in the upper-right and press the A button.

3. Navigate to “Deals” and press A.

4. In the next menu, there’s a section called “Try for Free.” These are the games exclusively available for free for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass members.

caption Free games are labeled “Free,” whereas free trials of games that must later be paid for will have a price listed. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. In the “Try for Free” section, on the right side of the screen, there should be a button labeled “Show all.” Select this button and press A.

6. Select the free game you want to download and press A.

7. On the next screen, navigate to the “Get” button and press A. The game should begin downloading automatically.

When you are browsing for a free game, pay attention to the details of the games you want. Some games are free to play initially, but may require a paid subscription after a trial period, or may contain microtransactions.

