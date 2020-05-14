Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to 2020 graduates. Here’s how to get them.

caption Krispy Kreme is also selling a new limited graduation-themed dozen. source Krispy Kreme

2020 graduates can get a dozen free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme on Tuesday, May 19.

High school and college seniors that visit a Krispy Kreme location in their graduation cap and gown or other swag are eligible for the offer.

Krispy Kreme will also sell a new limited assorted dozen that spells out “2020” on the doughnuts, which is available for purchase between May 18 and May 24.

For students in this year’s graduation cycle who can’t celebrate with the usual ceremony, Krispy Kreme is here to help.

The doughnut chain is offering 2020 graduates a dozen free assorted doughnuts of their choice on Tuesday, May 19. The offer is available for high school and college seniors that visit a participating Krispy Kreme location in their graduation cap and gown, “Class of 2020 t-shirt,” or other graduation or college swag.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer said in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us.”

Krispy Kreme is also launching a new limited assorted dozen for graduates that spells out “2020” on the doughnuts, which is available for purchase between May 18 and May 24. Doughnuts can either be ordered via drive‑thru or online for curbside pickup or delivery.

Krispy Kreme recently launched three new fruit-flavored glazed doughnuts, which are available until Friday.