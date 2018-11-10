The creative director of NYC’s new Playboy Club says he looks for 2 specific qualities when hiring a Playboy Bunny — and there’s one red flag that will keep someone from getting the job

caption A Playboy Bunny should be make people feel at ease right when they walk in the door. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

About 40 Playboy Bunnies work at the recently opened Playboy Club in New York City.

Richie Notar, the club’s creative director, told Business Insider that there are two main things they look for when hiring a Bunny.

They want the Bunnies to have a warm disposition that makes people feel at ease when they walk in the door, and to have something interesting going on in their lives outside of the job.

About 40 Playboy Bunnies work at the recently opened Playboy Club in New York City – and each one of them was carefully selected.

The club’s creative director, Richie Notar, told Business Insider there are two main things they look for when hiring a Bunny to work at the club.

First and foremost, they look for people who have a welcoming and warm disposition.

“Because in that cruel and terrible world out there in New York City, you walk through those doors and it’s like walking into a house, and you hug someone with your smile and you look at them,” Notar told Business Insider. “You’re not like, ‘Uh, reservation?’ I want eye-to-eye contact.”

caption Riche Notar, the creative director of Playboy Club. source Getty Images

When someone makes a customer feel at ease right when they walk in the door, it makes a difference to their entire experience at the club, he said.

“From that point on, what happens is the food tastes better, the table is more comfortable,” Notar said. “Everything seems better when you feel like you’re in good hands.”

Notar said they also look for candidates who have something interesting going on in their lives outside of the job.

“One of the things that I would like to do … is focus on people that have something interesting outside of this,” Notar said. “I want them to be interesting in different ways other than just bringing you a drink.”

A dental hygienist is one of the Bunnies on staff at the club, along with an opera singer who agreed to sing an “operatic happy birthday” song to a customer, much to Notar’s delight.

Of course, prior hospitality experience is a bonus, Notar said. “But my philosophy has always been, you have to start with a good person.”

If there’s one thing Notar won’t tolerate from potential Bunnies, it’s attitude.

In New York, he says, “the hotter the restaurant, they’re like, ‘I’m doing you a favor by letting you in.’ There’s a lot of attitude. No attitude on my watch.”