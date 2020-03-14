MAKING IT AT MCKINSEY: Everything you need to know about getting hired and thriving at consulting-giant McKinsey & Company

caption McKinsey is one of the “Big Three” consulting firms — a tough place to crack into. source Reuters

The odds of getting hired by the prestigious McKinsey & Company are less than 1%.

But there are ways to make your application stand out and get your foot in the door, from writing an outstanding cover letter to networking to preparing for the interview.

Business Insider has talked to countless leaders and executives in charge of hiring at top consulting agencies like McKinsey for their best tips and tricks to landing a job – and thriving once you’re in it. You can find more advice by subscribing to BI Prime.

Deemed one of the “Big Three” consulting firms, a job at McKinsey & Company is more than coveted. In 2018, the firm received 800,000 applications, but only 8,000 people got offers, the company told Business Insider.

And given that McKinsey topped Vault.com’s 2020 list of consulting agencies, the firm only takes the cream of the crop. But there are some steps you can take that might land you a six-figure job at McKinsey, and rise in the ranks once you’re there.

These are the ultimate guides to bolstering your hireability specifically for McKinsey in a few key areas:

