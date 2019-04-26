How to stream content from a Kodi player on your Roku device

caption There is no Kodi app on Roku, but you can still use Kodi on Roku through screen mirroring. source Business Insider / Jeff Dunn

You can’t install Kodi on Roku, but you can use your Roku to watch or listen to content from Kodi on another device with the help of screen mirroring.

You’ll have to enable screen mirroring on your Roku device and the device you’re screen mirroring from.

Kodi can play media you have saved on your device. It does not contain any content on its own.

You can install Kodi on devices running Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux, and Raspberry Pi. The iOS version of Kodi requires a jailbroken device so it may not be suitable for most users.

Kodi is an open source media center that can let you play movies, TV shows, music, and video games. The software originates from an early 2000s project called Xbox Media Center (XBMC) that gave Xbox owners the ability to upload video, pictures, and play music on their game console. Today, the software is available on multiple platforms including Windows, Android, and MacOS.

The official version of Kodi does not contain any content – it’s just a media player. You have to add your own media to the platform in order to watch or listen using Kodi. There are many add-ons available to enable playback from a variety of sources. Not all add-ons are supported by the official Kodi development team, so it’s best to be cautious about the add-ons you choose to install.

While you can’t install Kodi on a Roku device, you can still access your Kodi content on Roku by screen mirroring another device onto a Roku player. You’ll need to ready both devices for screen mirroring before you can use Kodi to play your content.

Here’s how you can use screen mirroring to use Kodi on Roku.

How to turn on screen mirroring on your Roku

Before you can mirror a device on your Roku, you must enable screen mirroring.

1. From the settings menu, scroll until you find “System.” Click OK on your remote to open the System menu.

caption Select “System.” source Olivia Young/Business Insider

2. Select Screen Mirroring Mode by clicking OK on your remote.

caption Navigate to the Screen mirroring menu. source Olivia Young/Business Insider

3. Choose the mode you prefer and press OK on your remote. You can choose to allow screen mirroring always, never, or to have the Roku prompt you for permission each time a device tries to use the function.

caption Set it to “Always allow.” source Olivia Young/Business Insider

How to mirror Kodi to Roku through an Android device

Mirroring Kodi from an Android device is a quick process. First, you’ll need to ensure screen mirroring is enabled on your Android, then turn it on. Here’s how:

1. From the Settings menu, tap “Display,” and then “Wireless display.”

2. Tap the toggle switch to turn on Wireless Display.

3. Your device will begin searching for available devices equipped with Miracast. Tap to select your Roku device from the available Displays.

caption Turn on wireless display by tapping the switch at the top of the screen, and tap the display you want to mirror. source Olivia Young/Business Insider

4. Launch the Kodi app for Android on your device to use it on Roku.

How to mirror Kodi through other devices

You can install Kodi on Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Raspberry Pi. Windows users can use the wireless projection features built into Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 to mirror Kodi on Roku.

The iOS version of Kodi requires a jailbroken device so it may not be suitable for most users. Linux and Raspberry Pi users may wish to direct connect their devices to the TV using an HDMI cable instead of mirroring the screen to a Roku as these versions of Kodi do not have an out-of-the box feature to quickly enable screen mirroring.

