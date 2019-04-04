How to watch local channels on your Roku device

caption Roku offers content not just from national streaming services, but local channels as well. source Thomson Reuters

Dozens of local channels are accessible on Roku.

You can watch select local content for free on a range of Roku channels from both national and independent providers.

Some streaming options require a subscription.

Local streaming channels aren’t available in all markets.

After using a Roku to watch content by over-the-top providers like Netflix and Hulu, you may be wondering how you can watch local content.

There are many options available today on Roku. Some are available free, while other content requires a subscription. You can watch live broadcasts as they happen, or catch up later with the on-demand versions.

Most services will allow you to stream content over multiple devices, so you’re not limited to viewing just on Roku.

How to stream local channels with a subscription service

All of these Roku apps stream local channels.

CBS All Access streams local CBS stations in over 200 markets. Watch live and on-demand content from the national broadcaster and local stations too. Content also includes CBS All Access originals.

caption CBS All Access is one of the most comprehensive local streaming apps. source CBS

YouTube TV stream local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC content in select markets.

DirectTV Now watch local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC content in select markets.

Hulu + Live TV stream local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC content in select markets.

Playstation Vue watch local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC content in select markets.

Sling TV stream local ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC content in select markets.

How to stream free news channels

These apps offer live and pre-recorded news coverage, some of which has a local focus.

NewsOn streams live newscasts and offers on-demand versions from over 175 stations so you can watch live or catch up on the news you missed.

Haystack TV offers a personalized news feed of topics based on your interests. Set up an account and watch what interests you and the platform will deliver more of what you like over time.

Newsy streams news coverage from the U.S. and around the world.

Pluto TV offers live newscasts from national stations such as CBSN, NBC News, Bloomberg, and more.

Many local news stations have Roku channels where you can watch live broadcasts or catch up on recorded versions. Search for your favorite news station in the Roku channel store or browse the News & Weather category.

How to stream local channels with a cable subscription

If you aren’t one of the many consumers who have already cut their cable cord, you have the added advantage of viewing content on-demand from many local and national stations on Roku. You only need to login to an on-demand channel using your cable account credentials. Streaming channel access may depend on the type of cable subscription you have – check with your cable provider for details. Many cable channels offer limited access for free without requiring a cable provider login.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: