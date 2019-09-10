How to get more storage on your iPad by upgrading your iCloud storage

Your iPad comes with 5GB of iCloud storage by default, but if you’re running out of space, it’s a good idea to get more storage space.

You can buy 50 GB of storage for $0.99 per month, 200 GB for $2.99 per month, or 2 TB for $9.99 per month.

You can use the Settings app to upgrade your iPad’s storage plan at any time. This storage is shared among all your iOS devices paired to the same Apple ID.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Regardless of how much internal storage your iPad comes with, Apple gives you just 5 GB of iCloud storage by default, which you can use to store files and back up your device in the cloud.

That might not sound like a lot, especially when your iPad might come equipped with as much as 1 TB of internal storage space, but depending upon how you use your iPad, it might be sufficient. iCloud doesn’t back up the operating system files, for example, nor does it back up files that are identical on both your iPad and iPhone.

If you don’t create a lot of content or store enormous amounts of music and video files on your iPad, 5 GB could be enough for a long time. But if you do store large quantities of photos, videos, and apps, you’re eventually going to need more space.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to choose an iCloud storage plan

Apple offers four storage plan options, each of which are shared among all the devices that use the same Apple ID. That means if you have an iPhone and an iPad, they’ll both be able to use whatever storage plan you choose.

5 GB . When you buy a new iOS device, you get this plan for free.

. When you buy a new iOS device, you get this plan for free. 50 GB. This is the most common plan for iPad users, since it’s generally enough storage to backup both an iPad and an iPhone at once. It costs $0.99 per month.

This is the most common plan for iPad users, since it’s generally enough storage to backup both an iPad and an iPhone at once. It costs $0.99 per month. 200 GB. This is a “family plan” which can be shared among all the devices in a household, and costs $2.99 per month.

This is a “family plan” which can be shared among all the devices in a household, and costs $2.99 per month. 2 TB. This is a lot of storage, and it’s aimed at users who use iCloud for heavy-duty cloud storage. It’s also a family plan that can be shared among all the devices in a household, and costs $9.99 per month.

How to get more iCloud storage on your iPad

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap your name at the top of the screen.

caption Tap your Apple ID in the Settings app to upgrade your iCloud storage. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “iCloud.”

4. Tap “Manage Storage.”

caption Tap Manage Storage (under the graph showing how much space your iPad is using) to change your storage plan. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Tap “Change Storage Plan.” If you’re running low on space, this will be replaced with a window telling you to buy more space – if this is the case, tap “Upgrade.”

6. On the Upgrade iCloud Storage pop-up, choose the plan you want to upgrade to. Then tap “Buy” and enter your Apple ID password.

caption You can change plans with just a tap. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Note that you can also downgrade to a lower storage plan, or go back to the free 5 GB, by opening the Upgrade iCloud Storage window and tapping “Downgrade Options.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: