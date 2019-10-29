How to get Netflix on a PS4 to watch TV shows and movies from your console

caption You can get Netflix on a PS4 by downloading the app — if it isn’t already installed — and signing into your account. source Shutterstock

One of the advantages of being a Netflix subscriber is being able to watch TV shows and movies on a plethora of devices – everything from your TV to smartphone to PS4.

The Netflix icon should come pre-installed on your PS4, so all you need to do is log in and start watching. If it’s not there, though, Netflix is just a quick download away.

You can only use Netflix on the PS4 if you are signed into the PlayStation Network. If the PlayStation Network is down for maintenance, you won’t be able to use Netflix.

How to get Netflix on a PS4

1. Using your PS4 controller, navigate to “TV & Video.”

caption The Netflix app is in the TV & Video section on your PS4. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. If you see “Netflix,” select it.

caption Even if Netflix isn’t yet installed on your PS4, the icon should be waiting for you in TV & Video. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. If Netflix is already installed, the app will start when you select it. If it’s not installed, you’ll see a download button. Select “Download.”

caption Install Netflix by selecting the Download button. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you don’t see the Netflix icon at all, you need to install it from the PlayStation Store. Press the PS button on your controller and navigate to “PlayStation Store.” Then select “Search” and find Netflix, then download it.

caption You can find Netflix in the PlayStation Store. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to start watching Netflix on a PS4

Once the app is downloaded to your PS4, select “Netflix” and sign in on the Netflix home screen. You’ll need to enter the email and password you use with your Netflix account on other devices.

If you’re not already a Netflix member, you will need to start a Netflix subscription before you can use it on the PS4. If this is your first time using Netflix, you can get a one-month free trial by following the directions when you start the app.

