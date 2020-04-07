How to get out of a masturbation rut and explore your body if you’re isolating alone

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Masturbation is the safest way to have sex during the coronavirus pandemic, according to health officials.

But if you’re in a masturbation rut after weeks of being in isolation, self-pleasure might not seem as exciting.

According to sex educator Haley Hasen, thinking about self-pleasure in terms of sensations, rather than in the narrow confines of sex, can help you find new ways to get in touch with your body.

Hasen suggested touching non-genital areas of your body at different pressures and experimenting with toys.

In late March, the New York City Health Department published sexual health guidance in response to mounting questions about safe-sex practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are your safest sex partner. Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex,” the statement said.

People applauded the straightforward advice, but the reality is that sticking to the same masturbation routine day in and day out could feel monotonous.

To help people who are in a masturbation rut or who are unsure how to explore their own bodies while alone, queer- and kink-friendly dating app #open hosted a virtual seminar with sex educator Haley Hasen.

Focusing on sensations of pleasure in general, rather than putting the emphasis on sexual pleasure, is a way to learn about what you find most pleasurable and connect with your own body, Hasen said during the seminar.

When Hasen started to think of pleasure outside of its sexual context, she was able to learn more about her turn-ons.

“Sit with yourself and question, what is pleasure to you?” Hasen said, adding that it can be anything from a way you’re touched to a smell or emotion.

Set the mood so you feel comfortable

source DmitryLaptev/Getty Images

Hasen said that she likes to create an intimate setting before masturbating.

Just like it’s important to be in the right mindset with your partners before sex, you should also create the habit with yourself, she said, and lighting candles or playing calming music are two ways to do that.

Exploring your body is simpler than it sounds

When it comes to self-pleasure, many people don’t know where to start because they’ve never been taught, Hasen said.

But viewing pleasure more broadly and seeking non-penetrative sources can help you learn about your sexual preferences, including ones you have yet to explore.

Hasen said “there are a millions ways” to masturbate and experience self-pleasure. She also said that personally, “I wanted to take away from just my clitoris and vagina,” as the only sources of pleasure, so she often focuses on touching her body in other areas.

Oher forms of self-pleasure include reading poetry and erotica, taking photos of yourself, self-massage, eating food, meditating, and taking baths, she said. These methods are helpful starting points for self-pleasure beginners.

If you’re curious how non-genital areas of your body experience pleasure, Hasen suggested doing a “body map,” where you sit in front of the mirror and slowly touch various body parts while paying attention to your body’s reactions in the mirror.

“You can learn how your body likes to receive touch,” by doing this.

If you get bored, try sex toys and porn

caption Hasen suggested investing in a massage device for sex-toy beginners. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

There’s nothing wrong with spicing up your masturbation routine with sex toys or ethical porn. In fact, these tools can help you learn more about kinks and turn-ons you may have, Hasen said.

For sex-toy beginners, Hasen suggested investing in a massage tool because it doesn’t have the sexual connotations of a dildo, but can still act as an introduction into new types of touch.

As you become more comfortable, you can try insertion, anal play, and other types of toys, but be sure to take things slow and honor your body’s reactions. If something doesn’t feel good, it’s OK to stop.

“Make sure your body feels as safe as it can be,” she said.

