You can get paid $1,000 to watch two seasons of Netflix’s ‘Ozark’

caption “Ozark” stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman. source Jackson Davis/Netflix

InternetAdvisor.com is offering one fan $1,000 to watch the first two seasons of Netflix’s “Ozark” before the series drops its third season.

The winner has 17 days to watch all 20 episodes of the show, which comes to about 20 hours of viewing time.

Hopefuls can submit an application until March 27, 5 p.m. PST.

Whether you’re already a fan of the Netflix series “Ozark” or looking for something new to stream, you might be able to turn a profit just by watching the series.

InternetAdvisor.com, a website that helps consumers compare available internet service providers in their area, is offering $1,000 to one lucky binge-watcher who must watch the first two seasons of the show “Ozark” on Netflix.

The winner will have 17 days to watch all 20 episodes, which are about an hour each

caption Jason Bateman on “Ozark.” source Netflix

“Ozark” is an award-winning crime drama starring Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner embroiled in a money-laundering scheme. It first aired in 2017.

InternetAdvisor.com is offering this promotion to celebrate the arrival of the show’s third season, which is set to be released on March 27.

The chosen viewer will need to watch the entire first and second seasons of the show – totaling about 20 hours of viewing – from wherever they wish, in the span of 17 days. That’s just a little more than one episode per day, which should be no problem for many who are currently self-isolating at home.

They will also need to answer a questionnaire as they go, counting the number of times various tropes recur and recording their reactions to major plot points.

In addition to the $1,000 cash prize, the winner will receive a Netflix gift card and a bundle of “Ozark” swag, which includes things like a mug and stapler.

US residents who are 18 years or older can submit an application online

Hopefuls can submit a brief application talking about if/why they’re the biggest “Ozark” fan – though the contest also seems to be open to those who are “skeptical about watching this TV show.” The site has the option to attach a video submission as well.

The competition is only open to US residents who are 18 years or older, and the deadline to apply is March 27, 5 p.m. PST.

This isn’t the first time fans have been offered money to binge-watch a show

caption Earlier this month fans of “The Office” had an opportunity to get paid to watch the show. source NBC

Earlier this month, US-based TV provider Dish held a contest in which they offered one lucky fan of “The Office” $1,000 to watch 15 hours of the popular sitcom.

And in December 2019, CableTV.com announced a similar promotion in which they offered one Twitter user $1,000 to watch 10 “Star Wars” films back-to-back.

