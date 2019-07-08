8 ways to get your pets to drink more water

caption It’s important for pets to get enough water each day. source iStock

Just like people, pets need adequate hydration to stay healthy and feel their best.

Water fountains, wet food, and multiple bowls are just a few ways to encourage pets to drink more water.

INSIDER spoke with several vet experts to learn the best ways to keep your dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and other small pets well-hydrated.

Drinking enough water is incredibly important for humans – and it’s also crucial for animals. As you might imagine, a pet’s hydration levels can impact their health.

Notably, the amount of water your pet needs each day can be impacted by a variety of factors including their age, activity level, and exposure to warm weather, explained Gary Richter, Rover.com‘s expert veterinarian.

As a base reference, he said cats should have 3 to 5 ounces of water per 5 pounds of their body weight each day. And according to Travis Arndt, director of Animal Medical Center of Mid-America for the Humane Society of Missouri, dogs should have an ounce of water for every pound they weigh.

But keep in mind that those are just guidelines. If you have specific questions about your pet’s water needs, you might want to reach out to your veterinarian for advice.

Here are some tips for getting your pets to drink more water so you can help keep your beloved animals from getting dehydrated.

Miniature water fountains may encourage pets to drink more regularly

Fresh, flowing water will be quite appealing to many pets. “Water fountains can entice pets to drink more because they use a filter to make the water fresher and better tasting,” Arndt told INSIDER. “You will want to make sure to change the filter every two to four weeks to keep the fountain fresh.”

Felines, in particular, often love these fountains. “Some pets, especially cats, prefer to drink from running sources of water, so a pet water fountain can entice them to take in more than they might otherwise,” said Chewy vet expert Jennifer Coates.

Experiment to find your pet’s preferred water bowl

“Some pets can be particular about the type of water bowl,” said Arndt. “Try putting water in a ceramic, stainless steel, or glass dish and see if your pet has a preference.”

In particular, cats can be quite picky about their water bowls. “Typically, cats prefer a wider, shallower dish with a smaller lip, so try changing your cat’s water bowl if you’re finding they’re less inclined to drink water throughout the day,” Richter told INSIDER. “The bowl touching its whiskers can be uncomfortable and buying a new bowl might be an easy fix.”

Exotic pets also like a variety of water bowls. “Giving your exotic animal a few different types of water bowls will help make sure that they are drinking enough water,” said Sara Ochoa, a small animal and exotic veterinarian and a veterinary consultant for DogLab. “Some pets like to drink from a water bottle while others like to drink from a bowl. Reptiles love small places that they can soak in.”

Replace their water at least once daily

caption You should make sure your animals have fresh water each day. source iStock

Fresh water is a must for every pet. “Be sure to dump unused water daily and replace it with fresh, clean water,” said Arndt.

Smaller pets, such as hamsters or reptiles, also need fresh water every day, even if they are not drinking out of a bowl. “If your caged critter uses a water bottle, you still need to change the water daily,” Arndt told INSIDER. “Also, inspect the bottle to make sure it is not broken and that it is working correctly.”

Generally, cats prefer fresh water so you may want to refill their bowl even more often than once a day

“Make sure that water is staying fresh and in an easy to access place for your cats. While this sounds simple, water with dust or particles in it makes your cat less inclined to want to drink water,” said Richter. Refresh the bowl as often as needed.

Keep your bird’s water away from its food

Birds need fresh water for drinking and bathing. “Place water bowls for birds away from and a little above food bowls within the cage to help keep them clean. Empty, clean, and refill water bowls at least daily ⁠- more frequently if they are also used for bathing or if they become soiled with food or fecal matter,” said Coates.

Provide multiple water sources for your pet

“There should be multiple water bowls in different areas of your house to encourage drinking. If your pet has a water bowl outside, be sure to keep it in a shaded area so the water doesn’t get hot,” said Arndt. You’ll also want to empty and refill outside bowls often.

Feed your pet wet food to boost their hydration levels

caption Wet food can help hydrate your pet. source iStock

Including moisture-rich wet food in your pet’s diet is a simple way to boost their hydration levels, Ochoa told INSIDER. Before upping your animal’s wet-food intake, consult your vet to see what amount is suitable for their diet.

Try using ice cubes to entice your pup to hydrate more

“If your dog isn’t drinking water, try ice cubes. Letting your dog lick ice cubes can be a great way to ‘trick’ him into replenishing his fluids when water, for whatever reason, just doesn’t sound appetizing,” said Richter.

