Having a Delta credit card gets you priority boarding every time you fly the airline — here’s what you need to know

Each of Delta’s three main credit cards – the Gold Delta SkyMiles, Platinum Delta SkyMiles, and Delta Reserve cards – offer a few useful travel benefits for cardholders when they fly Delta. One of those benefits is priority boarding for the cardholder and any travel companions on the same reservation.

At a time when seemingly everyone tries to avoid checking bags – even if they can get checked bag fees waived – overhead bin space for carry-on bags is in hot demand. By boarding early, you can avoid having to compete for space and store your bag close to your seat. Plus, you’ll have extra time to settle in for your flight.

Taking advantage of Delta’s priority boarding benefit is easy.

When you apply for the Delta AmEx card, you’re prompted to enter your Delta SkyMiles number. From that point on, as long as the card is open, the benefits are tied to your SkyMiles account.

From that point on, every time you check-in for a flight, your boarding pass will show boarding Zone 1. Zone 1 is after most Delta elite frequent flyers and extra-legroom passengers, but is usually within the first half of passengers to board. The same will apply for anyone else on the same reservation with you.

The key is making sure that you’re on the same reservation. If you book separately, your travel companions won’t have access to priority boarding or free checked bags unless they have their own Delta credit card (or hold elite Medallion status).

Just remember to log in to your Delta account when booking tickets. If you’re booking through a third-party portal like Expedia, enter your Delta number during the booking process.

If for some reason your boarding pass shows a lower zone, just show your card to the check-in agent, who should be able to fix it.

If you’re thinking about getting a Delta AmEx credit card, now is the perfect time. All three cards are offering limited-time welcome bonuses that match the highest ever publicly offered.

The Gold Delta SkyMiles card offers 60,000 Delta SkyMiles when you spend $2,000 in the first three months. The Platinum version is offering 75,000 SkyMiles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles when you spend $3,000 in the first three months. Delta’s premium card, the Delta Reserve, also offers 75,000 miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles, although you’ll need to spend $5,000 in the first three months.