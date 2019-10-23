How to get your PS4 out of Safe Mode in 4 different ways, so you can get back to playing normally

- source
- There are several methods to get your PS4 out of Safe Mode if it’s stuck in a loop.
- You can troubleshoot your PS4 using Safe Mode’s internal menu, for instance, or try power cycling.
The PlayStation 4’s Safe Mode is a great option for troubleshooting problems you might have with your console.
However, sometimes your PS4 might enter a “Safe Mode loop” that makes it difficult to get out of Safe Mode and resume playing.
In these cases, there are a few things you can try to get your PS4 out of Safe Mode. Most of these involve the Safe Mode menu, which appears when you first boot your console into Safe Mode.
How to get a PS4 out of Safe Mode
When your PS4 boots up in Safe Mode, you will be taken to a screen with seven options.
Some of these options are related to your PS4’s overall settings, such as resolution, but several of them can help get your PS4 out of Safe Mode.
Here are four troubleshooting methods you can use.
Restart your PS4
First, try restarting your PS4 using option 1 in the Safe Mode menu.
Select this option and press X.
Make sure there are no power issues
If the first method fails, check to make sure all of the cables, including your USB and HDMI connections, are working properly. If one of the cables or connections is broken or failing, try replacing it.
If the cables and connections are working fine, try power cycling your PS4, as explained in our article, “‘Why won’t my PS4 turn on?’: How to troubleshoot your PS4 if it won’t turn on, using 4 different methods.”
Rebuild corrupted files
If the second method fails, the problem might be caused by a corrupted file.
Select option 5 on the Safe Mode menu, “Rebuild Database,” and press X. This will build a new database for your PS4 without affecting any save data.
Update your PS4’s software
If the third method fails, try updating your PS4’s system software from the Safe Mode menu.
Select option 3 on the menu, “Update System Software,” and press X. Then, select “Update Using Internet” and press X. From there, follow the instructions on the screen.
If nothing else works, select option 7, “Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software),” and press X. Follow the instructions on the screen.
