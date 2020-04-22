How to get rid of a headache: 4 ways to quickly relieve head pain

caption You can usually get rid of a headache with a combination of these four methods, but in other cases, you may need to see your doctor. source iStock

The best ways to get rid of a headache include drinking more water, eating balanced meals, trying relaxation techniques like deep breathing, and taking medication like Tylenol.

Headaches can be caused by many factors – including stress, poor diet, and underlying medical conditions – and figuring out what’s triggering your headache can be important for treating it.

This article was medically reviewed by Medhat Mikhael, MD, pain management specialist and medical director of the non-operative program at the Spine Health Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

A headache is one of the most common and irritating types of pain. In order to relieve your headache, it’s first helpful to know what’s causing it.

There are two main types of headaches. A primary headache occurs independently of any other medical condition. Whereas a secondary headache is a side effect of another health issue such as a sinus infection or high blood pressure.

Secondary headaches are most effectively treated by addressing the underlying medical condition. But there are many simple ways to get rid of a primary headache. Here’s how.

How to get rid of a headache

“When it comes to primary headaches that have no other underlying cause, figuring out your headache ‘triggers’ and avoiding them is the best defense,” says Vernon Williams, MD, director of the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute.

Headache triggers can be a specific part of your lifestyle – like diet, stress, or sleep habits – that bring on the pain of a headache. Here are the best ways to avoid or get rid of your triggers:

When to see a doctor for your headache

“Most headaches are episodic, meaning they are infrequent and don’t require medical attention,” says Williams. One of the treatment methods above may provide relief, or the headache can even resolve on its own.

However, more severe or persistent head pain should be checked out by a doctor. If your headache occurs three or more times in one month, Williams says, then it’s a good idea to speak with your primary care provider.

In addition, headaches that follow physical injury or include other concerning symptoms may require serious medical attention.

“If a headache follows a blow to the head, is accompanied by sudden, excruciating pain, a stiff neck, fever, convulsions, confusion, loss of consciousness, or associated with severe pain in the eye or ear, then immediate medical evaluation is crucial,” says Williams.

Finally, you may want to see your doctor if you experience headaches alongside blurring of vision, double vision, facial numbness, or any cognitive changes. Even if these symptoms go away, it’s important to get yourself checked out.

