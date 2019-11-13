How to get rid of ads on Hulu by upgrading to the ad-free subscription plan

caption You can upgrade your Hulu subscription to Hulu (No Ads) for ad-free streaming. source Shutterstock

You can get rid of ads on Hulu by upgrading to the ad-free subscription plan.

Hulu (No Ads) costs $11.99 per month, while Hulu‘s plan with ads costs $5.99 per month.

Most Hulu shows are available without ads, but some programs are exempt and may include commercials.

These days, more and more people are choosing to subscribe to online streaming platforms for their TV viewing pleasure, rather than paying for pricey cable TV packages.

Hulu is one of the most popular options, with the service boasting about 28 million subscribers as of May 2019. While it’s certainly convenient to be able to watch your favorite shows and movies wherever you have an active internet connection, it can be pretty annoying to have to sit through commercials as if you were watching cable TV.

Hulu thankfully offers an ad-free subscription option as well, which removes commercials from the vast majority of its programming, although there are a few exceptions where specific shows lack ad-free viewing.

Hulu (No Ads) costs $11.99 per month, compared to the basic $5.99 per month model, but if you hate sitting through commercials, it’s likely worth it.

Here’s how to get rid of ads on Hulu by upgrading your account

1. Log into your account on the Hulu website using your email address and password.

2. Click on your name in the upper right-hand corner of your home page, then click “Account.”

3. Under “Manage Your Account,” scroll down to the “Your Subscription” section and click “Manage Plan.”

caption Click “Manage Plan” to change your Hulu subscription. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the “Plans” page, toggle the “Hulu (No Ads)” subscription box to on. The lever should turn black.

5. Click “Review changes.”

caption Once you turn on Hulu (No Ads), click “Review changes” to upgrade your subscription. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. Review the changes made to your account and ensure that you’re aware of the new charge, as well as when you will start being charged for the upgraded subscription. If you’re satisfied, scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Submit.” Your account will then be changed to the ad-free version.

Note that you can’t upgrade your account via the Hulu mobile app. You will be directed to the website to make these changes.

