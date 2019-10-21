The best products to get rid of dark under-eye circles

Dark circle treatments are an easy and effective way to brighten under eyes, making you look more refreshed, healthier, and even younger.

Our top pick is the Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector because it is a highly-rated treatment that is clinically proven to lighten dark circles by 30% in 12 weeks.

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the morning to dark under-eye circles. Not only are they notoriously hard to cover up, but they are even trickier to get rid of. It’s not just late nights that can cause raccoon eyes either. Diet, stress, and genetics can also cause frustrating dark bags to pop up under your eyes.

While there’s plenty of treatments that help diminish fine lines and crows feet, it can be harder to find a good option that targets dark under-eye circles. But once you find the right one for your skin, it can seriously work wonders.

Not only will the right dark circle treatment brighten up your under-eye area, but it can also reverse signs of aging. Some of the best dark circle fighting ingredients to look for when shopping for a new treatment are caffeine, which is used to boost circulation, hyaluronic acid for plumping skin, and chrysin, which helps treat broken capillaries.

With the overwhelming amount of under-eye products out there, finding the right dark circle treatment for you can feel daunting. So we did the research and trawled through hundreds of buyer and expert reviews to come up with our top five recommendations. Whether you are looking for a serum that gives lasting effects or a patch that offers instant results, these are the dark circle treatments to keep on your radar.

Here are the best dark circle treatments you can buy:

Updated 10/21/19 by Jada Wong: Updated prices and formatting.

The best dark-circle treatment overall

source Clinique

Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector brightens dark circles while hydrating and de-puffing the sensitive under-eye area.

The Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector is a paraben-free cream that was specially made to banish dark under-eye circles. It is formulated with skin-strengthening ingredients that make skin less transparent looking, as well as sheer optics that work to brighten up dark circles on all skin tones.

Clinical studies prove the product can visibly lighten dark circles in just 12 weeks with regular usage. The corrector features a cooling metal applicator that helps de-puff under eyes, leaving you looking more refreshed and awake after each use.

The cream is a favorite among shoppers and beauty editors alike. It has been featured on InStyle magazine‘s lists of best dark circle treatments and has a 4.08-star rating on Influenster with more than 2,800 reviews.

It also has more than 10,000 likes on Sephora with one shopper named Tarra writing, “I’ve used numerous products to combat my dark under eye circles and none compare to this product. The application is effortless and feels fantastic especially in the morning – the cool tip helps to deflate any puffiness that you experience. I’d recommend this product to everyone who has any under eye issues.”

A few buyers noted the cream can give off a strong chemical smell, but they said if you wash your hands right after applying the product it shouldn’t bother you.

Pros: Clinically proven to work, de-puffs and brightens under eye area, works on all skin tones, cooling applicator

Cons: Strong smell

The best serum

source Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum Synchronized Complex II is an all-in-one eye serum that helps decrease the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles.

The Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum Synchronized Complex II is a lightweight anti-aging eye serum that aims to fix all under-eye problems at once. It features an exclusive ChronoluxCB technology that works to brighten up the under-eye area and visibly reduce the look of dark circles.

It is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps hydrate skin while at the same time repairing any dullness left behind by environmental damage. The other main ingredient is caffeine, which helps reduce puffiness and boosts circulation to make dark circles less noticeable.

It has more than 4,000 likes on Sephora and a 4.45-star rating on Influenster. One shopper wrote, “I love this serum. It’s so lightweight and it gives me great moisture. I love that my eyes look brighter, have less lines, and that I don’t look tired. My dark circles are gone!!! Love this product.”

A few people were initially put off by the expensive price point, but most said the results were worth the cost.

Pros: All-in-one treatment, hydrating, brightens under eye area, makes dark circles less noticeable

Cons: Expensive

The best eye cream

source It Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream is a tinted formula that helps brighten and color-correct dark circles.

After the success of IT Cosmetics’ Confidence in a Cream face moisturizer, the brand decided to launch a cream specifically formulated for the under-eye area. The Confidence in an Eye Cream is made with apricot tint and Drops of Light Technology, which work together to brighten even the darkest circles.

The cream also features collagen and hyaluronic acid that plump up the skin and reduce the look of fine lines, while It Cosmetics’ signature Anti-Aging Armour Rejuvenating Concentrate hydrates and refreshes skin.

The product has a 4.2-star rating on Ulta with 84% of shoppers saying they would recommend the cream to a friend. One buyer wrote, “I was skeptical at first but after using this eye cream it has made a real difference with my eyes! I could tell a difference after two days!! My dark circles are gone and my eyes look less tired. With regular use, I am hooked.”

Some people did complain about the size of the jar, but most said a little product goes a long way.

Pros: Color-corrects and brightens dark circles, hydrating, helps reduce fine lines, lightweight

Cons: Small jar

The best under-eye mask

source Earth Theraputics

Earth Therapeutics Hydrogel Under-Eye Recovery Patch has vitamins A, C, and E, and cucumber extract to help hydrate and lighten the appearance of dark circles. It’s far easier than using cucumber slices.

The Earth Therapeutics Hydrogel Under-Eye Recovery Patch is a quick disposable eye treatment that rejuvenates the look of under-eye circles in a snap. The patches are formulated with vitamin A, C, and E complexes that moisturize skin and increase cell turnover, as well as cucumber extract, which helps eliminate puffiness.

After leaving the patches on for 30 mins, your dark circles will not only be looking brighter and lighter, but your under-eye area will be less puffy as well thanks to the instant cooling effect of the patches. The patches are easy to remove and will leave your skin completely dry without any sticky residue.

The patches were the number 1 choice on SheKnows’ guide to best reviewed under-eye patches of 2018, and they have a 4.3-star rating on Ulta with 92% of shoppers saying they would recommend the patches to a friend.

One buyer named Carlee wrote,”Love it! Saw it once and figured I’d try the brand out and never went back! For the price, it’s effective in instantly depuffing tired, dark under eyes! I slap a pair on for 30 min while getting ready and instantly look more awake! Soothing, and comes with multiple packs!”

Pros: Affordable, works quickly, moisturizes, brightens under eye circles and eliminates puffiness

Cons: Can’t wear them out

The best natural treatment

source Orangys

The Organys Rejuvenating Eye Formula is made with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine to help brighten and hydrate skin. All the ingredients are natural and sustainably sourced.

If you prefer to buy eco-friendly products, try the Organys Rejuvenating Eye Formula. The product is formulated with a mix of anti-wrinkle peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine, which work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

The serum is made with no artificial coloring and is also made without any fragrances, parabens, sulphates, phthalates, SLS, PEG, and gluten. The company also offers a money back guarantee policy if you are not happy with it after four weeks.

The product has an Amazon’s Choice recommendation because of its high ratings, with more than 2,500 shoppers giving it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “So far I love this product! I have horrible dark circles and nothing I’ve tried has ever worked. I have seen a gradual improvement and lightening of the dark circles under my eyes. The gel consistency of it makes it easy to apply and a little goes a long way. The fact it is organic makes it even better. I can’t wait to see what another few weeks will do!”

Most buyers said the serum absorbs quickly, but a few did warn to wait a few mins after applying before putting on makeup to avoid the serum caking under your eye makeup.

Pros: Affordable, eco-friendly, lightens dark circles, made with responsibly sourced ingredients

Cons: Can cake eye makeup

