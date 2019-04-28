How to get rid of lice and prevent it from spreading — and the 3 products you need to do it

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Lice. The very word is enough to set your head to itching. But unfortunately, these blood-sucking insects are a fairly common problem.

According to the CDC, somewhere between six and 12 million school-aged children suffer from an itchy infestation each year.

Luckily, while it can take persistence – to say nothing of a lack of squeamishness – to get rid of the creepy crawlers, with patience and the right products, you can free your child’s hair or your own from lice.

You’ll need to grab the Nit Free Terminator lice comb, the Licefreee Spray, and the LiceLogic Clear & Free Shampoo to help you get rid of lice.

Their scientific name is Pediculus humanus capitis, but you can simply call them head lice. While the thought and sight of bugs scurrying through your child’s hair is admittedly repulsive, lice don’t actually transmit any diseases directly to humans, although it is possible to get a secondary bacterial infection from scratching at the scalp. Because most people are somewhat allergic to the saliva of lice, their bites tend to itch, often quite severely.

While many people associate lice infestation with a lack of cleanliness, that’s not actually true: Even the cleanest child can pick up a case of head lice, much to the dismay of parents everywhere.

Head lice don’t jump or fly, however. It takes direct contact to spread these pests from person to person. Hair-to-hair contact is the most common route. Perhaps your child leaned her head against another child’s, or shared a hairbrush, or put on a hat that just came off an infested child’s head.

It’s technically possible to catch lice from a pillow, clothing, or towel, but this scenario isn’t very common, as lice only survive for 24 hours or so away from the warmth of a human head, and generally prefer to stick close to their host. Nor can your dog or cat transmit or catch Pediculus humanus capitis. This pest is only interested in human blood.

To help you get rid of lice, we break down how to tell if you have lice, how to get rid of them in your home, and how to get them out of your hair (literally).

Here are the products you need to get rid of lice:

Read on in the slides below to learn how to get rid of lice:

How do you know if you have lice?

Before you starting treating lice, you have to know you have a problem to begin with. While typically the first symptom of a lice infestation is an itchy scalp, some people actually don’t feel an itch. It takes a thorough inspection to definitively diagnose the problem.

The first thing you’ll want to do is closely examine your or your child’s hair and scalp under a bright light. You might spot an adult louse scurrying across the scalp – look for a tan or grayish wingless insect no larger than a sesame seed. Because lice are quick to hide, it’s more common to spot their eggs, which are called nits.

Lice lay their eggs on the hair shaft close to the scalp. Nits can be tan, brown, or yellowish, and are very small. While nits can be scattered anywhere around the scalp, you’ll often find large clusters in the hair at the nape of the neck and around the ears. It can be easy to mistake nits for dandruff, but unlike dandruff, you can’t brush nits away, as they are tightly adhered to the hair.

Left to their own devices, nits hatch in a week or two into the adolescent stage called a nymph. Around a week or so after that, they mature into adult lice, fully prepared to perpetuate the lifecycle of feeding, breeding, and laying eggs.

If you spot the dreaded scourge, don’t panic, don’t burn your pillows or your child’s stuffed toys, and don’t call an exterminator to fumigate your home. Instead, follow these guidelines to get rid of the lice.

How to get rid of lice in the home

Wash the infected person’s bedding in hot water, and dry on the highest heat setting. Be aware that if one person in a family has lice, it’s quite common for the rest of the family to have them as well. Put bed pillows in the dryer on high heat for at least 30 minutes. Vacuum carpets in the bedroom and rest of the home thoroughly. Bag up combs, brushes, hair ties, and other hair accessories, and stick them in the freezer for at least 24 hours. If your child shares his or her bed with stuffed animal friends, either place the stuffed animals in the dryer on a high-heat setting for at least 30 minutes, or seal them in a plastic bag for a minimum of three days. Lice cannot live longer than that without feeding on blood.

How to get rid of lice in your hair

Forget about slathering your child’s head with vinegar or mayonnaise. Those treatments don’t really work. Here’s how to tackle the problem effectively, and without pesticides or harsh chemicals.

There’s no need to subject your child to potentially harmful ingredients, plus, many lice have developed immunity to the pesticides commonly used in lice treatment products.

Start by purchasing a good lice comb. The Nit Free Terminator is an excellent one with long, fine teeth that effectively remove nits, nymphs, and adult lice. Coat the infected person’s head with olive oil or hair conditioner to make it easier for the comb to glide through the hair. Now begins the tedious part: You need to repeatedly comb through every strand of hair from scalp to the end of the hair shaft. Wipe collected nits and lice onto a paper towel as you work. Saturate dry hair from scalp to roots with a chemical-free delousing product like Licefreee Spray, which uses salt to dry out and kill adult lice, nymphs, and nits. Let the hair air dry. Finally, wash your child’s hair with a chemical-free shampoo that kills any remaining lice or nits. A good one that won’t leave hair feeling like straw is LiceLogic Clear & Free Shampoo. After massaging the shampoo thoroughly into the hair, let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing.

Your child’s hair should now be nit and lice free. But remember, lice are common and easy to catch, so continue to inspect your child’s head on a regular basis. Repeat the above treatment at the first sign of a reinfestation.