How to get rid of smelly feet and shoes — we break down the products and steps to control foot odor

Smelly feet are no joke, but there are steps you can take to control foot odor.

Getting odor under control involves taking care of your feet, socks, and shoes. S electing the best over-the-counter products are a step in the right direction.

Keep a supply of foot spray, antibacterial soap, good socks, shoe liners, and shoe deodorizers on hand all year long.

Foot odor is very common in both men and women and is caused by excess sweat. This sweat leads to bacteria growth on the skin, socks, and shoes. The bacteria thrives in a damp, dark environment and ultimately produces the odor known medically as bromodosis.

Feet have more sweat glands than any other part of the body and release sweat to keep the body cool throughout the day. While every individual is different, people who are on their feet all day, going through growth phases that increase hormones, or experiencing stress, as well as those who have certain medical conditions, tend to have sweatier feet. While everyone has bacteria on their skin and feet, those with more active sweat glands encounter more bacterial growth and odor. Poor hygiene and improper sock and shoe care can worsen the condition.

There are prescription treatments available that help control sweat production and treat infections caused by bacteria and fungi. But there are also simple steps and inexpensive products you can use at home to help keep odors under control.

How to control foot odor with proper hygiene

In addition to your regular bathing routine, take the following steps for proper foot care:

At least once a day, use an antibacterial soap like Hibiclens Antiseptic Skin Cleanser and a soft-bristled brush to wash your feet thoroughly. Hibiclens has a foaming action that will help reach between toes. Be sure to dry your feet completely, paying extra attention to areas between your toes. Keep toenails clean and clipped short to help prevent bacteria from becoming trapped. Remove hardened, dead skin from feet. Excess skin becomes soggy when wet and traps bacteria. At least once per day, apply an absorbent foot spray like Arm & Hammer Invisible Foot Powder Spray that contains odor-neutralizing ingredients to absorb moisture.

How to control foot odor in socks and shoes

Keeping feet clean won’t do much good if your shoes and socks are not cleaned and cared for properly. Bacteria and fungi can live on fabrics and shoe materials, so take these steps to minimize their growth.