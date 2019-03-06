15 perks Sephora’s most loyal customers should know about

caption Sephora customers can earn rewards by joining the company’s Beauty Insider Program. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The best way for customers to save money and get free beauty products at Sephora is by joining its Beauty Insider Program.

People who partake in the program are separated into three tiers based on how much money they spend at the store: Insiders, VIB, and Rouge.

The Insider tier is free to join, while VIB and Rouge tiers require customers to spend at least $350 and $1,000 per year, respectively.

Members of all three tiers qualify for a free birthday gift, but VIB and Rouge members have double the options to choose from.

All three tiers can also earn free trial-sized beauty products, but only Rouge members can receive complimentary full-sized products.

Arguably the only thing better than shopping at Sephora is earning free samples, complimentary beauty treatments, and coupons.

To earn those rewards, among others, customers are encouraged to join the store’s Beauty Insider Program. It’s free to enter, and applications are offered both online and in stores.

Below, we’ve mapped out the perks Sephora offers its most loyal customers, from birthday gifts to free, full-sized products.

People who join the Beauty Insider Program are entered into membership tiers based on how much money they spend at the store annually.

Sephora’s basic tier is called Insider, and is free to anyone who signs up.

Customers who spend at least $350 per year, however, are registered as VIB members, and those who spend at least $1,000 per year are considered Rouge.

Each membership tier earns a different number of points per dollar.

Members of the Insider tier earn one point for every dollar they spend at the retailer, while VIB members earn 1.25 points. Rouge members earn the most, receiving 1.5 points per dollar.

But regardless of your status, all Beauty Insider members can redeem their points for freebies from the same place: the Sephora Rewards Bazaar.

The Rewards Bazaar is open to all Beauty Insider members.

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, Sephora adds new rewards to its Rewards Bazaar, which is found both online and in-stores.

At the freebie station, customers can exchange their points for sample-sized products, Sephora-themed knickknacks, and interactive experiences.

Of course, the more points you have, the better.

caption Products from Bare Minerals and Farsali are some of the most expensive rewards. source Sephora

At the time of this post, Beauty Insider members can choose one sample-sized product out of eight different options in exchange for 100 points. Those who have at least 250 points can choose between three rewards, including a sample-sized Gucci perfume and Sephora stamp set.

But those with 750 points or more can choose between even more luxurious options, including pro makeup brushes, cosmetic kits from Tarte, and T-shirts.

Some of the biggest rewards available include professional cosmetics courses hosted by Make Up Forever.

Costing 5,000 points and 20,000 points respectively, the Sephora Rewards Bazaar offers two courses hosted by Make Up Forever.

The 5,000-point course is called the “Squad Goals Makeup Class,” and provides lessons on how to create looks including “Dazzling Eye” and “Camera Ready Complexion.” Beauty Insider members who choose this reward can even bring 10 friends to the class.

The 20,000-point course is actually a two-day workshop held at Make Up Forever’s New York Academy. Professional artists from the brand teach classes at the event, lunches are catered, and free products are distributed to attendees.

The most expensive perk offered through Sephora’s Rewards Bazaar can be redeemed for a whopping 45,000 points.

caption A mix of makeup and clothing is offered through this reward. source Sephora

The “Sephoria Swag Bundle” includes a “SEPHORiA” painting created by artist Heidi Schwartz, a Sephora-themed denim jacket, four body washes from Method, three collagen coffee creamers, a duffel bag, and more.

Free full-sized products are only offered to Rouge members.

Sephora is constantly changing which freebies are offered to its Beauty Insider members, so members will always have new rewards to choose from.

But while Insider and VIB members are limited to sample-sized products and beauty sets, Rouge members can occasionally choose to take home free, full-sized products.

Each year, Sephora offers a free birthday gift to all members of its Beauty Insider program.

This year, Insider members are allowed to choose between a two-piece set of Drunk Elephant samples, or a three-piece set of travel-sized makeup from Kat Von D.

VIB and Rouge members can also choose one of those two sets, or they can opt for a two-piece set of sample-sized products from Milk Makeup. Members of the two higher tiers can also skip the beauty products, and instead add 250 bonus points to their Beauty Insider account.

All Beauty Insider members have access to coupons and sales throughout the year, but Rouge members save the most.

“All members can enjoy discounts and offers through the year that are determined by tier,” according to Sephora’s website. “And if you’re a Rouge, you’ll always receive our best offers.“

Two recent sales show this perfectly.

In November 2018, VIB and Rouge members were able to save $25 off a $75 purchase by using the code “2018Hooray.” And in January 2019, Rouge members had the chance to mix multiple coupon codes for a limited time. Insider members didn’t qualify for either offer.

Beauty Insider members also have access to a private forum to discuss all things beauty.

The forum is called the “Beauty Insider Community,” and is open to members from all three tiers. On there, members can share product reviews, photos of their makeup looks, and ask questions to other beauty lovers.

There are also groups within the forum dedicated to specific beauty topics, such as makeup and skin care.

If you move up from Insider status to VIB or Rouge, Sephora will give you a celebration gift.

Insider members who have moved up to VIB status are rewarded by Sephora with three gift options: two makeover certificates for you and a friend, 500 extra points, or a year’s worth of free standard shipping on purchases of $35 or more.

If you move even further up to Rouge status, you are also offered three gift options: four makeover certificates to share with friends, 750 extra points, or a year’s worth of free, two-day shipping on any order.

All Rouge members get free standard shipping on their online orders.

The offer is available to Rouge members living in the United States and Canada, and does not work on international orders.

Rouge members also have first dibs on new products.

According to Sephora’s website, members of its highest tier will receive notifications whenever a new product is set to launch at the store.

Members of the Beauty Insider Program can attend exclusive events hosted by Sephora.

Each week, Sephora hosts store events around the globe that can be attended by all customers – even those who aren’t members of the Beauty Insider Program. For example, mini makeovers are frequently offered, as well as events hosted by individual brands.

Beauty Insider events, however, are typically exclusive to a single membership tier. To attend, Beauty Insiders, VIBs, and Rouge members must register before attending.

And once a member-exclusive event is booked to capacity, Sephora creates a waitlist for those hoping to join.

Rouge members also have access to an exclusive coupon.

In exchange for 2,500 points, Rouge members can receive a $100 coupon called the “Rouge Reward.” It’s only offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET while supplies last, and can be used online or in stores.

But don’t mistake the Rouge Reward for a $100 gift card that can be spent freely at the store. Instead, it works as a coupon, and takes $100 off your purchase. It must be used on a single order, and expires within 90 days of redeeming it.

You also won’t be able to return items you purchase with the coupon, as you’re technically getting products for free. Still, unused and unopened items purchased with the coupon can be exchanged at a Sephora store.