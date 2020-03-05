How to turn on subtitles on Amazon Prime Video using your viewing device

caption The process for turning on subtitles on Amazon Prime Video varies depending on what device you’re using. source Shutterstock

When you turn on subtitles on Amazon Prime Video for one program, they will remain on display for other shows and movies you watch on the same device.

Subtitles can make viewing programs on Amazon Prime accessible for everyone on any device, even when the audio is hard to hear.

You can adjust the size and color of subtitles on Amazon Prime Video as well, making them easier to see on any display or in any lighting situation.

Whether you want to watch a show in silence while your partner sleeps or make it easier for someone who is hard of hearing or has hearing loss to enjoy a show, subtitles are sometimes a necessary feature for TV or movie watching.

And with Amazon Prime Video, this is luckily a feature that you can switch on or off.

Here’s how to do it on your smart TV, mobile device, or computer.

How to get subtitles on Amazon Prime Video using a computer

1. Open Amazon Prime and navigate to Prime Video on your Mac or PC. Start the movie or show that you want to watch with subtitles.

2. Click on the speech bubble icon in the top-right corner.

caption Click on the subtitles icon. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click on the language you wish to use and the subtitles will be turned on.

caption English is the only language available for certain Prime shows and movies streamed in the US market. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. You can also click on “Subtitles Settings” in the pop-up window to change the size and color of the subtitle text.

caption Click on “Subtitles settings” to adjust your subtitles’ display. source Steven John/Business Insider

To turn subtitles off again, click on the speech bubble icon again and select “Off.”

How to get subtitles on Amazon Prime Video using a mobile device

1. Open the Prime Video app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Start the movie or show that you’d like to turn on subtitles for.

2. Tap on the speech bubble icon in the top-right corner.

3. Tap on the language you wish to use and subtitles will be turned on. Tap “Subtitles Settings” to customize your subtitles’ appearance.

How to get subtitles on Amazon Prime Video using a smart TV

1. Start playing the show or movie on Amazon Prime Video that you’d like to turn on subtitles for.

2. Select the “CC” icon from the playback menu using your remote. If you don’t see the CC icon, then subtitles might not be available for this title.

3. You can also control the display settings of your subtitles, and create presets if your device allows it, in the Subtitles Settings menu.

Depending on your smart TV, you can either select the language for your subtitles in your settings beforehand, or in the Prime Video app in the Subtitles Settings menu.

