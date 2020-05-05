How to get to your archive on Instagram and access old posts and stories for new use

caption It’s easy to get to the archive on Instagram should you want to revisit some important moments from the past. source Shutterstock

You can easily get to your Instagram archive by opening the menu on your profile page.

In your archive, you’ll find any posts that you’ve hidden along with all of your previously uploaded stories.

You can also view your archive settings, which includes the option to automatically save photos and videos.

Whether you want to view old stories or unarchive a post, it’s easy to access your Instagram archive at any time.

Instagram allows you to archive photos you no longer wish for followers to see on your profile, but you don’t necessarily want to delete. You can view your archive to unarchive the posts or simply browse through old Instagram stories.

To access your archive, head to your Instagram profile and tap the three bars in the upper right hand corner. You can also create a highlight story from a selection of old posts or stories in your archive.

Here’s how to get to your Instagram archive.

How to get to your archive on Instagram

1. Head to your Instagram profile on the app by tapping the right-most option at the bottom.

2. Tap the three bars in the upper righthand corner.

caption Tap the three horizontal line icon at the upper right hand corner. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Archive” next to the clock icon.

caption Tap “Archive.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will bring you to your Archive. It is automatically set to photos and videos you posted on your story. Tap the “Archive” label at the top to and select “Posts” to change the menu to show posts you’ve hidden.

You can easily unarchive a post from this grid by tapping a post, tapping the three dots to the top-right of the screen, and tapping “Show on Profile.”

caption You can now browse through your archive. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the three dots in the upper right hand corner to open a pop-up with two options: “Settings” and “Create Highlight.” Tap the latter option if you want to create a new highlight with some of your archived stories. Tap “Settings” to check your Story Controls, such as making sure photos are automatically archived.

