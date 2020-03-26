How to get your toolbar back in Google Chrome if you’ve hidden it, in 3 different ways

caption It’s easy to get your toolbar back in Google Chrome. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

You can get your toolbar back in Google Chrome if you’ve hidden it, in three different ways.

There’s no way to hide your toolbars in the mobile app, so you can only “get them back” in Google Chrome’s desktop app.

In our distraction-prone lives, it’s an understandable desire to be as minimalist as possible.

However, it’s also possible to be too minimalist. This is especially true when it comes to the programs we use every day, like our web browser.

In a web browser, toolbars are important – they contain many of the features that make browsing the web easier. But in a quest for minimalism, it’s possible to shrink or even remove the toolbar, cutting us off from its features.

Luckily, if you’re using the desktop version of Google Chrome for a Mac or PC, there are a few different ways to get that toolbar back. Here’s what you need to know.

How to get your toolbar back in Google Chrome

Through the extensions menu

If you’ve hidden your extension icons, you can get them back through the extensions menu.

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC and click the three vertical dots found in the top-right of the browser window.

2. Select “More Tools” from the drop-down menu, toward the center of the list, and then “Extensions.”

caption Open your extensions menu. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Find the extension you’d like to make visible on the toolbar again – it should have a small switch icon at the bottom-right of its box. Click that switch so it flips to the right. The extension should instantly reappear in your toolbar.

caption The switch will be grayed out if it isn’t on. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Through the bookmarks menu

Normally, Chrome will show a selection of your bookmarks below the address bar. Here’s how to get them back if they’ve disappeared.

1. Open Chrome on your Mac or PC and click the three vertical dots icon in the top-right corner.

2. Select “Bookmarks,” and then “Show Bookmarks Bar.”

caption If there’s no checkmark next to the “Show Bookmarks Bar” option, then it’s been turned off. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Exit full screen mode

If you’re in full screen mode, your toolbar will be hidden by default. This is the most common reason for it to disappear.

To leave full screen mode:

On a PC, press F11 on your keyboard.

On a Mac, bring your mouse up to the top-left corner of the screen and hold it there for a moment. When the menu bar appears along with a green circle and a red circle, click the green circle.

