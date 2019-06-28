How to get verified on Facebook and receive a checkmark that marks your account as authentic

caption To get verified on Facebook, you’ll need to prove your identity. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Getting verified on Facebook isn’t as easy as making a few clicks.

Becoming verified and receiving a blue verification check on your Facebook account requires you to be a public figure, or of public interest.

You can become verified on Facebook either through a page or personal profile.

Social media is full of fake accounts. So it makes sense that companies like Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook allow certain accounts to become “verified,” as a way to signal that they’re the real deal.

Facebook uses a blue check to show that the company has verified a page or person of public interest (think celebrities or big brand names). There’s also a gray check that’s used to signify other authentic pages, for those who don’t meet the “public interest” qualification.

caption When your page is verified, you’ll receive a checkmark next to your name. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Either way, verification is free. For those seeking the blue or gray check mark, here’s what you’ll need to qualify:

A cover photo

A profile photo

A name that follows Facebook’s guidelines

Content posted to the account

Visitors are allowed to follow you (profiles only)

Be able to provide a government-issued I.D. like a driver’s license, national identification card or passport (profiles only)

Be able to provide a document (like your organization’s phone or utility bill, a certificate or formation, articles or incorporation, or tax documents) with a watermark, for pages not representing a person

Here’s how to get your Facebook account verified, whether it’s a business page, or a profile:

How to get verified with a blue checkmark on Facebook

To get verified, you’ll need to use the desktop version of Facebook. And for pages, you’ll need to have it set to “public figure.”

Once that’s in place, here’s how to get your page verified on Facebook:

1. Go to facebook.com and log into your account.

2. Go to this link and fill it out, including adding in a reason why your account should be verified.

caption You’ll have to provide a copy of your photo ID to become verified. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Hit “Send.”

You’ll get a notification after Facebook has started reviewing your request, and in the event that it’s denied, you’d be able to re-apply 30 days after rejection.

How to get verified with a gray checkmark on Facebook

If, instead, you want the gray checkmark, go to your page’s settings, and under the “General” tab select “Page Verification.”

Then click “Verify this page” and enter a publicly listed phone number for your business, your country and language. Click “Call me now” – this lets Facebook call you with a verification code.

After that, simply enter that four-digit verification code click “Continue.” You’ll get a notification about your status once the company’s reviewed your credentials.

