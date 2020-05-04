How to gift an Audible book to others in 4 simple steps

caption You can easily gift an Audible book to the audiobook lover in your life. source Audible

Where do you go gift shopping for the person who seems to have everything already? How about Audible.com where hundreds of thousands of books are available?

Audible has about every book title you can think of, from classics to recent releases, and of course the website’s catalog runs the gamut from mystery to history and romance to self-help.

It’s easy to gift an Audible book. Here’s how.

How to gift an Audible book

1. Sign into your Audible account on a Mac or PC and search for the book you wish to give as a gift.

2. On the title’s summary page, click “Give as a gift.”

3. Select how you wish to send the gifted title, whether through email or print out, and fill in the form as indicated.

caption Audible’s website features a “Most Gifted” section that users have frequently gifted to others. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Click “Confirm Purchase.”

You will now receive an email confirmation of your gift order and instructions for printing the gift card if you opted for the paper route.

To share a book, open it in your Audible app, then tap the three dots at top right and hit “Share.” Then tap “Send this Book” and choose how and to whom to send it.

caption Tap “Send this Book.” source Steven John/Business Insider

