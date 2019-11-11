How to gift games on Steam to anyone in your Friends List, and add a personalized message to your gift

caption To gift games on Steam, you’ll need to go through the process of buying it. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

You can gift games on Steam to the people on your Steam Friends List in a few steps.

This is done by purchasing a game and designating the game as a gift, which will send a copy to your friend’s Steam Inventory page.

When gifting games, you don’t have to worry about entering codes or clicking links – the game will be transferred automatically.

Steam, the popular digital gaming service, has an easy and convenient way to send games as gifts to your friends, as well as customizing that gift by attaching a personalized message to it. You can gift a game to send that game directly into their Steam inventory, without the need for sending digital codes. All you need is a Steam account of your own.

How to gift games on Steam

1. Open the Steam store, preferably using the Steam application on your PC or Mac, and find the game you want to gift.

2. Add the game to your cart – click the green “Add to cart” button next to the game’s title and price – to go into the purchasing options.

3. Select “Purchase as a gift.” If you already own the game, then purchasing it as a gift will be the only option.

caption Select “Purchase as a gift.” If you already own the game, “Purchase for myself” will be greyed out. source Ross James/Business Insider

4. Pick the friend you want to gift it to from your Friends List. You can also select “Schedule delivery” to have the game sent to them on a set time or date – so you can purchase birthday presents in advance, for example.

caption Scheduled delivery can be found below the friend’s list. source Ross James/Business Insider

5. Steam will suggest writing a note to attach to the present to personalize it. This will be their name, a 160 character message, and a “sentiment” you can pick from drop-down menu – these are sign-offs like “Best Wishes.”

caption This is optional, but it’s a nice step. This is the card they’ll see when they receive the game. source Ross James/Business Insider

6. Pay for the game as if you were buying it for yourself.

7. You’ll be emailed a receipt, and the gift will be sent to the friend’s account. To receive it, they’ll have to go to their Inventory, which can be found by scrolling over your username at the top of the screen and selecting “Inventory” in the drop-down menu.

8. You can click “Games” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, and select “Manage gifts and guest passes” to check when the other person has received and accepted their gift.

