How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device

You can log into your Gmail account and set your computer or phone to automatically login whenever you open your browser or navigate to Gmail.

If you’re logged out of Gmail, getting back into your account is quick and easy, so long as you know your password.

Logging in or out of Gmail on one device will not sign you in or out of your account on other devices, so be sure to log out when using shared or public computers.

Gmail makes it easy to not only access your emails, but also connect to any of the Google apps or platforms, such as Google Docs, Drive, Google Calendar, and so on.

What’s even better is that you can perform actions, like adding an event to your Calendar or sharing a Google Doc, using your Gmail account.

But before you can do any of that, you need to log into Gmail.

Here’s how.

How to log into your Gmail account on a mobile device

On your phone, you are usually automatically signed into Gmail. However, if you’ve logged out or deleted the app, here’s how to log back in.

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

2. Tap the “Sign in” button at the bottom of your screen.

caption Tap the “Sign in” button. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

If you already have an email account linked in the app and want to add another account, simply tap your profile icon in the top-right and then tap “Add another account.”

caption Tap “Add another account.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. On the next page, tap “Google.”

caption You can also connect other types of email accounts to your Gmail app. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Tap “Continue” to allow Google to sign into your account.

caption Tap “Continue.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

5. Follow the steps to log in.

caption Gmail allows you to add additional Gmail accounts, or non-Gmail accounts, to your iOS or Android device, making it easier to access all of your various accounts under one mail app. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

You can check the box next to “Remember me” to stay logged into your Gmail account on your device.

How to log into your Gmail account on a computer

To log into Gmail on your Mac or PC, simply go to Gmail.com and enter your account email (or associated phone number) when prompted and your password. Check the box next to “Remember me” if you’d like to stay logged in automatically.

caption Enter your password and select “Next.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

And if you’re logging in on a public or shared device, don’t forget to log out of Gmail when you’re done for the day.

