How to go into ‘Incognito Mode’ on a Google Chrome browser, and stop Google from saving your search and browsing history

It’s easy to go “incognito” in Google Chrome, whether you’re using the desktop version or the mobile app.

Once you go into Incognito Mode, Google Chrome will stop saving your browsing history, search history, cookies, and more.

Using Incognito Mode will likely also log you out from any website you visit.

Google Chrome allows you to browse publicly and privately – and it’s easy to switch between the two modes.

If Chrome is your preferred internet browser, you can go into its Incognito Mode to browse privately. Browsing using this mode prevents your history, cookies, and other information from being saved.

Google notes, however, that downloaded files and bookmarks are still saved. And if you visit a website that Chrome normally logs you into automatically, you’ll likely be logged out and will have to log in manually.

You can go Incognito both on your desktop and smartphone.

Here’s how to do both.

How to go incognito on Google Chrome on a computer

1. Open Chrome on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the three stacked dots in the top-right corner of the window.

3. Click “New Incognito Window.”

caption You’ll find the option to open a new Incognito window in the three dot menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. This will open a new window in Incognito mode. The window will be dark gray instead of white, and you’ll be greeted with a message saying “You’ve gone incognito.” Any new tabs you open in this window will be incognito as well.

caption Incognito Mode will open in a new window. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

You can also use the shortcut “Shift + Ctrl + N” on a PC, or “Shift + Command + N” on a Mac to go Incognito immediately.

How to go incognito on Google Chrome on a mobile device

1. Open the Chrome app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

3. Tap “New Incognito Tab” in the pop-up menu.

caption In mobile app, you can only open tabs, not windows. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will open a new tab in Incognito mode. The tab will be dark gray instead of white, and you’ll be greeted with a message saying “You’ve gone incognito.”

caption The Incognito landing page will explain how it works. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

To view your incognito tabs (especially if you’ve opened more than one), tap the numbered square to the left of the three dots at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap the incognito icon at the top of the screen to view any tabs you’ve opened in this mode.

To view your regular tabs, tap the middle numbered square.

caption You can switch between incognito and regular tabs at any time. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

