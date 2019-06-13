14 ways to hack instant ramen to make it taste even better

caption Instant ramen can taste even better with a few quick modifications. source Shutterstock

Instant ramen can taste even better with a few quick modifications like adding scallions, sesame seeds, or Sriracha.

Famed chef Roy Choi adds American cheese, butter, and egg into his instant ramen.

You can also try adding soy sauce, kimchi, peanut butter, or more.

An inexpensive processed version of the Japanese delicacy, instant ramen consists of deep-fried noodles and a flavor packet. That’s pretty much it.

But there are a number of ways you could elevate the college staple to make it a more exciting meal. From simple hacks like adding sauces like Sriracha to slightly involved add-ons like traditional chashu pork, here are some of our favorite ways to hack instant ramen.

Use ramen noodles as the base for a yakisoba stir-fry.

caption Yakisoba stir-fry. source Getty Images/Chikako Nobuhara

Boil instant ramen noodles, drain them, and then fry them up with veggies, protein, and sauce of your choosing. This is both an instant ramen and yakisoba hack, as traditional yakisoba noodles tend to be a tad more expensive than instant ramen. You can also use the ramen spice pack to season the fried noodle dish. Get a full recipe here.

Simply add Sriracha.

caption Bottles of Sriracha hot chili sauce. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Adding Sriracha, the iconic spicy sauce made with red chili and garlic, to a bowl of instant ramen is an age-old college dorm food hack because it’s easy, affordable, and tastes great.

Crack an egg into the water for a creamier broth.

caption Adding egg can give extra flavor and texture. source iStock

One Redditor says they prefer to crack an egg in the boiling water for a creamier broth.

Bring two cups water to boil, put in pack of Ramen, spice pack, and crack two eggs in on either side. Set timer 2:30-2:45. Do not overcook egg, cooked whites with runny yolk is ideal,” RealJohnLennon writes. “

Add peanut butter for a Thai-inspired taste.

caption Peanut butter. source Scott Olson / Getty Images

For a nutty, Thai-inspired ramen, cook the noodles according to instruction, but ditch the flavor packet. Whisk together sesame oil, peanut butter, honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, and ginger and pour over the hot noodles. Add chopped scallions and sesame seeds for even more flavor. Get a full recipe here.

Add Japanese seasoning like furikake and togarashi.

caption Furikake, a common Japanese seasoning that contains seaweed, sesame seeds, and fish flakes. source yasuhiro amano/Shutterstock

Try beefing up the flavor with a sprinkle of furikake, a common Japanese seasoning that contains seaweed, sesame seeds, and fish flakes. You can also try togarashi – a spicy seasoning that is mostly dried pepper flakes with a dash of dried seaweed and sesame seeds – or thinly sliced fish cakes.

Throw some chashu pork on top.

caption Chashu pork. source Artit Wongpradu/Shutterstock

Proper Tonkotsu ramen comes with chashu pork which is braised pork belly. The pork belly marinade only requires a handful of ingredients (most of which you might already have on hand), so cook up a batch of pork and slice off pieces for a few nights worth of ramen. Get a recipe for chashu pork here.

Add bacon and a soft-boiled egg.

caption Bacon is a simpler alternative to slow-roasted pork. source Shutterstock

If you don’t want to commit to slow roasting some pork belly, simply add some thick-cut bacon and a soft-boiled egg to your basic ramen recipe to instantly add more flavor. If you want to be extra authentic, you can make a traditional ramen egg which involves soft-boiling an egg and then marinating it in soy sauce and mirin (a kind of rice wine that’s sweeter than sake, but contains less alcohol). Get the ramen egg recipe here.

Add veggies for a homemade ramen soup.

caption You can use fresh or frozen veggies to spruce up your ramen. source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Towards the end of the boiling process, add some leafy greens like spinach, bok choy, or cabbage to the broth. The veggies should wilt in the boiling water with the ramen, so you won’t have to use a second pot. You can also run some frozen veggies (like corn, peas, or carrots) under running water until they defrost and then toss them in the pot towards the end as you’re cooking.

Add miso paste instead of the flavor pack.

caption Miso paste is made from fermented soybeans. source jazz3311/Shutterstock

Try swapping the seasoning pack that comes with instant ramen for a scoop of miso paste (which is made from fermented soybeans) instead. As a BBC article points out, although miso is high in sodium, it is said to be beneficial for your health and contains probiotics that are good for your gut.

Add butter, egg, and American cheese like chef Roy Choi.

caption American cheese on ramen. source Tasting Table/YouTube

Celebrated chef Roy Choi adds butter, American cheese, and an egg to his instant ramen and calls it the “Perfect Instant Ramen.” You can get the full recipe on The New York Times.

Top off your ramen with dried seaweed.

caption Dried seaweed is also called nori. source Food_asia/Shutterstock

Ramen restaurants often serve a gourmet bowl of noodles with a sheet of dried seaweed, called nori, on the top. Try crumbling some seaweed sheets on your own bowl for an added salty crunch.

Throw in some kimchi for a salty and spicy flavor.

caption Kimchi are spicy pickled vegetables. source Wikimedia Commons

While you should be able to find premade kimchi (spicy pickled vegetables) at the grocery store – the most common kind is cabbage kimchi – a Korean supermarket should have more options. Simply top your bowl of ramen with some kimchi for a spicy and salty boost of flavor.

Add scallions and sesame seeds for extra flavor and crunch.

caption These tiny toppings are surprisingly flavorful. source Gorlov-KV/Shutterstock

Make instant ramen as it is, and then top it with diced scallions and toasted sesame seeds. You’ll be surprised how flavorful these tiny toppings are.

Add soy sauce for a saltier taste.

caption Soy sauce can supplement the flavor packet. source ffolas/Shutterstock

Some people find the instant ramen flavor packet to be too salty to begin with, so they throw it out entirely but want something in its place. Try cutting the sauce packet in half, then throw in a dash of soy sauce.