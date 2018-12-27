The devastating Indonesian tsunami has claimed more than 400 lives — here’s what you can do to help the victims

source FERDI AWED/AFP/Getty Images

A tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption hit the two most-populous Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra on December 22.

The waves killed more than 400 people and injured more than 1,400.

This one was thought to have occurred after the Anak Krakatau volcanic island erupted and partially collapsed into the sea, sending waves in the Sunda Strait – up to 10 feet – without warning.

Here are nine organizations that are helping assist people affected by the tsunami.

Oxfam

caption Children, who affected by the tsunami at Sunda Strait, collect snacks from a collapsed shop at Rajabasa in South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. source Antara Foto/Asep Fathulrahman/ via REUTERS

Oxfam is raising money to support local partners with “critical aid, helping to provide clean water, build toilets, and distribute hygiene kits that include blankets and soap,” according to the organization’s website. Oxfam was rated 3 out of 4 stars from the website Charity Navigator.

Source: The New York Times

Catholic Relief Services

caption Women distribute food at a shelter near Tanjung Lesung, after a tsunami hit Banten province, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. source REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Catholic Relief Services is working to bring disaster relief to those in West Java and Sumatra. They have a 4 out of 4 rating from Charity Navigator

Source: Fast Company

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières)

caption A child rests at an evacuation centre at Labuhan after a tsunami hit Banten province, Indonesia December 25, 2018. source REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Doctors Without Borders – which has a 4 out of 4 star rating from Charity Navigator – has three teams in the area. Two teams are supporting health centers in the Pandeglang district; a third team is mobile traveling to those who cannot make it to health centers.

Source: Fast Company

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving has a fund set up for tsunami relief: short-term emergency relief in the form of food, water, and medicine, and long-term assistance with recovery. It has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

Source: Fast Company

American Jewish World Service

caption This aerial picture taken on December 23, 2018 by Bisnis Indonesia shows the Anak (Child) Krakatoa volcano erupting in the Sunda Straits off the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java. – The death toll from the December 22 volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 281, with more than 1,000 people injured, the national disaster agency said on December 24, as the desperate search for survivors ramped up. source NURUL HIDAYAT/AFP/Getty Images

The American Jewish World Service (AJWS) has a four out of four star rating on Charity Navigator. AJWS has a Indonesia Disaster Relief Fund and the organization works with local partners to both rebuild in the long-term and provide immediate emergency aid.

Source: Business Insider

Islamic Relief USA

caption Stranded boats are seen near houses after a tsunami hit at Anyer in Banten, Indonesia, December 24, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. source Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Islamic Relief USA is on the ground assessing damage, and it’s raising funds for emergency relief. The organization has a four star rating from Charity Navigator.

Source: The New York Times

International Medical Corps

caption A sunken vessel is pictured after a tsunami hit Anyer in Banten province, Indonesia December 25, 2018. source REUTERS/Jorge Silva

International Medical Corps is working with local aid organizations on the ground to provide emergency relief; it has a three out of four star rating on Charity Navigator.

Source: The New York Times

The International Federation of Red Cross

The International Federation of Red Cross has sent over “relief goods from its regional warehouse in Banten including water, tarpaulins, cleaning equipment (shovels, mattocks (axes), etc.), family kits and hygiene kits,” according to its website.

Source: The New York Times and the IFRC

UNICEF

UNICEF is on the ground standing by to help the Indonesian government with the goal to help children and families. The organization has a rating of three out of four stars.

Source: Fast Company