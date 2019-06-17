How to hide the camera notch on a Samsung Galaxy S10, by adjusting your screen or downloading a custom wallpaper

caption The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a built-in setting to hide its camera notch. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you find the Samsung Galaxy S10’s camera notch unappealing or distracting, you can hide the notch by turning on a digital black bar that goes across the top of your screen.

You can enable this black bar in the Display section of the Galaxy S10’s Settings app.

If you prefer not to turn on the black bar, you can also download specially designed wallpapers that disguise the Galaxy S10’s notch whenever you’re on the Home screen.

Ever since Apple released the iPhone X with its infamous notch, other phone makers have been jumping onto the notch bandwagon as well. And for better or worse, the Samsung Galaxy S10 (as well as its siblings like the Galaxy S10 Plus) has its own cut-out for its front-facing cameras.

You may not mind the Galaxy S10’s small notch, which looks like a small black oval near the top right of the screen, but if it bothers you, Samsung provides an easy way to hide it. You can turn on a digital black bar that covers the top of the screen, rendering the notch essentially invisible.

The downside: you lose a little real estate from the screen, and it looks like an asymmetric bezel, which might be a case of the cure being worse than the disease. If you want to give it a try, though, here’s how to do it.

caption If you find this notch annoying, you can cover it with a black bar. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to hide the camera notch on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Display.”

3. Tap “Full screen apps.”

caption Then Full screen apps page lets you hide the camera with a black bar. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Turn on “Hide front camera” by sliding the button to the right.

caption If you choose to hide the front camera, a black bar will cover it, at the cost of reducing your screen size. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to hide the camera notch on a Galaxy S10 with wallpaper

If you don’t want to turn on the black bar, you have another option as well: You can install a custom wallpaper that’s been specially designed to disguise the notch.

Of course, this fix isn’t perfect, as it only works on the Home screen, where the wallpaper appears. You’ll still see the notch in apps. But if you want to give it a try, a popular source for notch-hiding wallpaper is the S10wallpapers subreddit.

1. Open the S10wallpapers subreddit in your Galaxy S10’s browser.

2. Browse until you find a wallpaper you want to try. There are a lot of options from movies like “Star Wars,” popular games, and TV shows. Be sure you choose a wallpaper for the right phone though, as each wallpaper is designed for a specific model of the S10, and a wallpaper for the S10 won’t line up properly on the S10 Plus, or vice-versa.

3. Tap the image so it displays full screen.

4. Tap and hold the image until a menu appears, then tap “Download image.”

caption You can download clever wallpaper from Reddit (or elsewhere) to disguise the notch. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. After you’ve downloaded the image to your phone, open the Settings app.

6. Tap “Wallpapers and themes.”

7. In the “My wallpapers” section at the top of the page, tap “Gallery.”

8. Choose the image you just downloaded from Reddit and then choose whether you want it to appear on the homescreen or the Home and Lock screens.

9. Tap “Set as wallpaper.”

caption You won’t see the notch on your home screen when using the right wallpaper. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

