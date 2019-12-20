How to hide your likes on Facebook from public view in 5 simple steps

You can hide your likes on Facebook by setting your likes to private, without having to unlike the person, brand, or product you liked.

You can also customize the privacy of your likes across myriad categories, keeping some public, sharing others only with friends, and even allowing or blocking specific people from seeing them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

People can collect a lot of private and personal information about you based on your Facebook Likes, from the type of music you like to the politicians you support.

As a result, it is easy to feel overexposed on the platform. Luckily, you can easily hide your likes on Facebook to limit the amount of information shared with other users in order to reclaim a bit of your privacy. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to hide your likes on Facebook

1. Log into your Facebook account and navigate to your personal page.

2. On the toolbar under your cover photo, hover over “More” and then click “Likes” from the dropdown menu.

3. Click the pencil icon, then select “Edit the Privacy of Your Likes.”

caption You can sort through your Likes by clicking on categories at the top of the list to help you determine which you might wish to hide. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. For any category in which you wish to hide your Likes, click the arrow at the right side of the tab and select “Only me” on the dropdown menu. Now, only you can see your Likes in that particular category.

caption The “Custom” option allows you to prohibit or permit people or lists from viewing your Likes. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. You can also customize your privacy settings for a specific category by selecting “Custom Privacy” on the dropdown menu. You can then change your setting to share or don’t share your likes with a specific person or list of people.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: