How to hide your online status on WhatsApp to protect your privacy

caption You can hide your online status on WhatsApp in a few steps. source Reuters

You can easily hide your online status on WhatsApp to protect your privacy.

The default setting on WhatsApp allows everyone to view your online status – or the last time you were active on the app – which can be changed in Settings.

If you use WhatsApp regularly, chances are you have spotted the last login status next to the name of some of your contacts.

WhatsApp allows its users to see the last time their contacts were active on the platform as well as whether they are currently using the app.

While this feature makes communication more transparent, privacy is important.

If you do not want your WhatsApp contacts to know your online status on the messaging app, you can easily hide your online status on WhatsApp through the app’s settings. Here’s how to do it.

How to hide online status on WhatsApp

1. Launch the WhatsApp application from your iPhone or Android.

2. Select “Settings” from the menu at the bottom of the screen.

caption Tap “Settings” at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. In Settings, select “Account.”

caption Tap the icon resembling a key to access your account. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the Account page, find and select “Privacy.”

caption Select “Privacy” from the list of options. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Tap “Last Seen” to select your online status.

caption Select the “Last Seen” option at the top. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. You have two options to hide your online or “Last Seen” status – limit your online status to only your contacts, or hide it from everyone.

caption Make a selection to hide your WhatsApp status. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. Once you’ve made a selection, your online or “Last Seen” status will be visible to just your contacts, or no one at all, depending on your selection. Note that if you select to hide your “Last Seen” status from everyone, you also won’t be able to to view other users’ online status.

