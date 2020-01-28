How to hide the Recycle Bin in Windows 10, and remove its icon from your desktop

caption It should only take a moment to hide or unhide the Recycle Bin in Windows 10. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

To hide the Recycle Bin in Windows 10, you’ll need to open your computer’s “Personalization” menu.

You can use this same method to unhide the Recycle Bin later if you want it back.

Even after you hide the Recycle Bin, you’ll still be able to delete files, as well as open the Recycle Bin by searching for it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

The Recycle Bin is one of the most recognizable programs on your Windows 10 computer. It holds all your deleted files, and allows to restore them if you want to take them back.

However, some people find the Recycle Bin to be useless, and would rather it not be stuck on their desktop at all times.

Fortunately, Windows 10 lets you hide your Recycle Bin. When it’s hidden, you can still delete files, and still open the Bin by searching for it using your computer’s search bar, but it won’t appear on your desktop anymore.

Here’s how to hide it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to hide the Recycle Bin on your Windows 10 computer

1. Go to your desktop and right-click on any empty space. In the right-click menu that appears, click “Personalize.”

2. On the Personalization page that opens, click on the tab that reads “Themes.”

3. In the “Themes” tab, move your cursor to the right of the screen and look for “Related Settings.” Under it you should see a link that reads “Desktop Icon Settings.” Click on it.

caption In the “Themes” menu, click the link that reads “Desktop Icon Settings,” on the far-right of the screen. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. In “Desktop Icon Settings,” you’ll see small checkboxes for a few Desktop icons. Uncheck the “Recycle Bin” box, then hit “Apply.” The icon will be removed from your Windows 10 computer screen.

caption Uncheck the Recycle Bin and click “Apply.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Of course, you might later change your mind and want to bring the Recycle Bin icon back.

To unhide the Recycle Bin, simply make your way back to the Desktop Icon Settings menu and check the box next to “Recycle Bin.” Once you click “Apply,” your Bin will reappear.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: