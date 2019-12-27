How to hide rows in Google Sheets on on a computer or mobile device

By
Michelle Greenlee, Business Insider US
-
You can hide rows in Google Sheets on desktop or mobile.

caption
You can hide rows in Google Sheets on desktop or mobile.
source
Shutterstock

You can hide rows in Google Sheets just as easily as in Microsoft Excel and it’s a quick process on either a computer or mobile device.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)

MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad (From $299.99 at Best Buy)

How to hide rows in Google Sheets on a computer

1. Open the Google Sheet you want to edit on your Mac or PC.

2. Select the row you want to hide.

3. Right-click the selected row and choose Hide row from the menu that opens. Two arrows will appear in place of the hidden row.

Right click and tap

caption
Right click and tap “Hide row.”
source
Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

You can unhide the rows by clicking one of the arrows that appeared in place of the hidden row number. The hidden row then will reappear.

How to hide rows in Google Sheets on a mobile device

1. From the Google Sheets app, open the Google Sheets document you want to edit.

2. If you’re using an iPhone, simply select the rows you want to hide and tap on them. On the menu that appears, choose “Hide row.”

Tap

caption
Tap “Hide row” on the menu.
source
Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

3. The process on an Android is similar. Tap and hold the row you want to hide. On the menu that appears above the selected row, tap the three vertical dots and choose “Hide row.”

Unhiding rows on an Android is similar to an iPhone.

caption
Unhiding rows on an Android is similar to an iPhone.
source
Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

Unhide the row by repeating the above steps, then choosing Unhide row from the menu.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: