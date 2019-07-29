How to hide the taskbar in Windows 10 on your computer or tablet

caption You can hide the Windows 10 taskbar at the bottom of your computer or tablet screen. source Hollis Johnson/Tech Insider

You can hide the taskbar in Windows 10 with just a few clicks or taps on your computer or tablet.

The Windows 10 taskbar displays program icons and status information for your computer, as well as minimized windows for programs you have open and running, but you do have the option to permanently hide it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Windows 10 taskbar is one of the operating system’s most ingenious features. Located at the bottom of the computer screen, it provides a place to quickly launch your favorite applications.

The Windows 10 taskbar also lets you see information about your computer, such as Wi-Fi connection, volume level, and how much battery your laptop has left (assuming you’re not working on a desktop PC, that is). It’s a great, extremely useful feature for most – but not everyone is a fan.

Whether you find the Windows 10 taskbar unsightly or simply find it takes up too much valuable screen space, hiding the taskbar is a quick and easy process that takes just a few seconds – and is just as easy to reverse should you change your mind in the future.

Here’s what you need to know.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to hide the taskbar in Windows 10

1. On any blank area of your Windows 10 taskbar, right click to reveal a list of menu options.

2. At the bottom of the list of options, click on Taskbar settings.

caption Right click on your taskbar to access settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. In the Taskbar menu, ensure that the option for “Automatically hide the taskbar in desktop mode” is enabled by clicking to turn the small lever to the right of the option blue. If your computer also offers tablet mode, ensure that the option to hide the taskbar in that view is also enabled/turned blue.

caption You have the option to automatically hide your taskbar. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Your taskbar should disappear automatically once the hide options are enabled. Click the small X at the top right of the options screen to change your savings.

Note that you can re-enable your task bar by clicking on the blue levers so that they are no longer highlighted.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: